Young I’s avenge loss with win over 545 TC

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 30, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The last time The Young I’s (8th Intelligence Squadron) squared off against the 545th Transportation Company (545 TC), the team was stunned at the buzzer by a walk-off, game-winning shot by Army Sgt. Brian Robinson.

While Robinson was a no-show for the second meeting of the season, The Young I’s had to overcome a much bigger problem when only four players came to play at tipoff.

Despite starting off with a one-player handicap, The Young I’s fought their way through a rough beginning to bounce back and steal a 78-75 victory over the 545 TC on March 27 in an Above 30 White Division intramural basketball game at Hickam Fitness Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).

The win not only avenged the early-season loss, but also locked in The Young I’s as the division’s No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs, while the 545 TC will enter the postseason at the No. 3 slot.

Playoffs for the White Division starts on April 3, with top-seed 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) playing the 545 TC at 6 p.m. in one semifinal matchup, while The Young I’s take on Headquarters Pacific Air Forces (HQ PACAF)/ 613th Air and Space Operation Center (613 AOC) at 7 p.m. All games will be at JBPHH Fitness Center.

“I think it really shows, even when we’re down one person and only have four people, we can still come together and be that cohesive team that we’ve had all season,” said Tech. Sgt. Robert Ford, who enjoyed another stellar game. “It’s been a really big boost for us — especially in the last game of the season.”

After barely escaping a forfeit to start the game with the minimum of four players, The Young I’s were behind by nine points at 22-13, when Senior Master Sgt. Mike McCarthy finally arrived as the team’s fifth player after six minutes and 40 seconds had passed in the first half.

Finally getting the opportunity to match five players on five, it didn’t take long before The Young I’s, led by Ford, jumped into the lead.

Ford’s bucket at the 10:27 mark pulled the team to within a basket of the 545 TC at 20-22.

The shot seemed to spark Ford, who proceeded to hit back-to-back three-pointers that put The Young I’s in front at 26-24 with 8:16 remaining in the first half.

A minute later, Ford kept the hot steak going by connecting on another trey to give The Young I’s their biggest lead of the game at 31-24.

The 545 TC scored the next six points to pull to within a basket at 31-30, but Tech. Sgt. William Yeaman answered with a three-pointer of his own to raise the lead back up to four.

The shot wasn’t enough to keep the lead from slipping away by halftime, as the 545 TC got back-to-back treys from Sgt. 1st Class Charles Monroe and 1st Sgt. Roddue Hamilton to spur a run just before the break that gave the 545 a 40-38 lead.

In the second half, the game continued at its torrid pace and produced several lead changes before the final buzzer.

The 545 TC took leads on a trey by Hamilton at 51-50, then on a basket-and-one by Monroe and then again on lay-up by Monroe that put the team up by a point at 63-62 with 6:48 to go in the game.

However, from that point on the game belonged to The Young I’s. The team took a six-point lead at 69-63 on another trey by Ford, before going up by 10 at 73-63 on two straight free throws by Yeaman with 3:40 remaining on the clock.

While Ford was again front and center of the win for The Young I’s, as he scored a game-high 31 points, he said that the arrival of McCarthy was a huge turnaround for the team.

“It was huge help for sure,” he said. “It wasn’t necessarily on the offensive, but on defense it really kind of helped us keep them at bay.