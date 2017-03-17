YMCA Camp Erdman Community Day

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 17, 2017

Families are invited to experience some of the fun and adventure Camp Erdman offers through its summer camp programs at its annual free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1.

Families are invited to spend a free day at YMCA Camp Erdman for tours, camp activities and to learn what the camp has to offer. The camp address is 69-385 Farrington Highway in Waialua.

Free activities include the alpine tower and high ropes odyssey challenges, archery, swimming, rock wall climbing, guided tours of camp grounds and cabins and arts and crafts.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Participants can bring their swimsuits, towels and sneakers.

Camp Erdman counselors will be available to help families register their children for camp.

Participants can save time and register online for their free ticket at www.CampErdman.org.

Nestled between the Waianae mountains and pristine beaches of Mokuleia, Camp Erdman offers overnight week-long camp experiences for youth entering second through 11th grade and family camps during the weekends of Mothers Day, Fourth of July and Halloween.

For more information, call 637-4615 or visit the website www.CampErdman.org to register online.