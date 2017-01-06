Wreath-laying a success

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 06, 2017

STORY AND PHOTOS BY JOSHUA KIGGINS Civil Air Patrol

Civil Air Patrol’s (CAP) Hickam Composite Squadron spearheaded the Wreaths Across America (WAA) ceremony Dec. 17 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. This annual ceremony brings CAP and the public together to honor the nation’s fallen veterans.

Both CAP cadets and officers of Hickam Composite Squadron, as well as CAP’s Wheeler Composite Squadron, were in attendance along with military service members, volunteers from various community organizations, and members of the public to place wreaths on individual graves. While most wreaths were placed in Section A, some sponsors requested wreaths to be placed at specific sites throughout the cemetery.

After placing each wreath, participants spoke aloud the name of the veteran being honored and took a moment to think about their sacrifice. In addition, military members rendered a solemn salute for each veteran. For all involved, this was a time for people to honor someone who lived their life in the defense of the United States.

Special guests included: Pacific Air Forces Chaplain Col. Steven McCain; Civil Air Patrol Hawaii Wing Commander Col. Patrick Collins; Lt. Col. Manlee J. Herrington, United States Marine Corps; and Tech Sgt. Chantelle Pangburn, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the 8th Intelligence Squadron. All made speeches encouraging everyone to reflect on those who served.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will take place again in December 2017. Hickam Composite Squadron looks forward to continue working with the public to bring wreaths to be laid in honor and respect.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

