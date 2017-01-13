Wounded Warrior’s journey to recovery explained

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

MC1 Brian M. Wilbur

U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs

You’re drifting in and out of consciousness. Chaos has consumed your life for the past 48 hours. The screaming and crying of the injured and the fuzzy memories of nurses and doctors rushing to save lives are burned in your brain. Tubes and wires are connected all over your body. You’re quickly gathered up and hurried on to yet another helicopter. Receding back to unconsciousness you vividly hear the doctor say, “Return to AOR (Area of Responsibility) unlikely.”

“Something about those words hit me. It was like he was saying I was done; my life was over,” said Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Raina Hocken-berry, who is currently serving at U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“I remember getting pissed, thinking ‘who the hell was he to decide?’ As I stepped off the plane back in Afghanistan, I remembered those words.”

It has been two years since her Individual Augmentee (IA) tour in Afghanistan where she and others were attacked during a site visit at the Marshal Fahim Training Facility. She spent the next 16 months recovering from five gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

While there, Hockenberry had time to think about the millions of ways she could have done things differently to change the outcome of the events of her attack.

Hockenberry explained how down time and over thinking can become very dangerous for someone in recovery and how imperative it is to find something constructive to keep your mind occupied. One thought that she kept circling back to was her involvement in supporting a group of wounded warriors as they arrived in Afghanistan for Operation Proper Exit (OPE).

She believed that a service member’s involvement in the welcoming would help to keep them grounded and remind them of the harsh realities of serving in a combat zone. Her experience and those memories helped her decide to become a participant of OPE. When the time came for the next trip, she was contacted by the Troops First Foundation and told she would be going back.

Since its launch in June 2009, OPE has taken 20 trips to Iraq and Afghanistan, taking more than 100 wounded warriors, to include Hockenberry, their first woman and first Sailor participant.

Hockenberry and five other wounded warriors visited the Heathe N. Craig Joint Theater Hospital at Bagram Airfield. During the visit, Hockenberry had the chance to meet some of the new staff and was reunited with her intensive care unit doctor. He asked Hockenberry if she would like to see the trauma bed she was in after being medevaced.

“At that moment it really hit me that I was there,” Hockenberry said. “He pointed to the trauma bed I was in and all of the sudden, I remembered being in that bed. Then it got emotional and I didn’t think it would but it really did.”

Hockenberry remembered looking around at the young medics, realizing that while her injury was just her injury and the only one she had to deal with, these men and women have to deal with one after another.

“For a little while, it was no longer about me — my accommodations, my physical therapy schedule, my wheelchair, everyone looking at me,” Hockenberry said.

“It was about the troops that were deployed. I got so much from being out there because I got to talk to the troops and thank them for what they are doing. They are out there for me while I can’t be and that means a lot.”

Although Hockenberry’s recovery is far from over, she believes OPE has helped her find something that was missing from her healing process. She was unable to put a finger on it until forming new bonds with other wounded warriors on her trip back to Afghanistan. She talks about how nice it was to be welcomed in to the group and treated no differently than any of the other participants.

“Through them, I got to see that life will eventually settle down to something more; that life will be more than recovering,” Hockenberry said. “I had determination, but I think I was missing the inspiration part. I now have role models and mentors that have inspired me.”

As the first woman to join OPE, Hockenberry hopes that her story will open the door for and inspire other combat-injured women to look into the program.

“Having Senior Chief Hockenberry as part of OPE 20 was very significant,” said Rick Kell, co-founder of the Troops First Foundation.

“Her participation was a relevant reminder to all that the enemy does not discriminate and all of our warriors, male and female, are at risk on the battlefield.”

As the first Sailor to travel back for OPE, she believes that there is an important message to be heard.

“The Navy is in Afghanistan and that’s one thing I am so proud of. The Navy is boots on the ground in Afghanistan and we’re doing it just like the Army, the Marine Corps and the Air Force.”

Now that OPE has given Hockenberry the opportunity to leave on her own terms, her main focus is to continue recovery and become operational again.

“I would never return to operational duty if I knew I could not hold my own. And physically, there are still painful days,” Hockenberry said. “There are doubts, but going back and being in uniform, walking around rough terrain, climbing in and out of helos and armored vehicles, going to the range, shooting — I did those things. I did them a little different, but I did them.”

Hockenberry believes that there is a point in every wounded warrior’s recovery where they should participate in OPE. She says that everyone will be ready at different times and that it is important to have made progress both physically and emotionally before returning.

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two part series. The first part was published in the Military Star Dec. 23 during the Ho’okele newspaper hiatus.