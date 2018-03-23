Women’s History Month quiz winner announced

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018

Michelle K. Ching

Equal Employment Opportunity Counselor Navy Region Hawaii

Congratulations to Nick Calio with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii who won our Women’s History Month quiz published in last week’s Ho’okele. Here are the questions and answers to the quiz.

Questions:

Who are the following inspirational women? 1. The last queen of the Hawaiian Islands, deposed because American business interests wanted to annex Hawaii to the U.S.

2. The first Japanese American woman and the first woman of color to be elected to the United States Congress.

3. Leading suffragist who was arrested and convicted of attempting to vote in the 1872 election.

4. Championed the fight for gender equality, achieved sainthood, helped desegregate schools and coined the phrase “Jane Crow.” 5. An 83-year-old Supreme Court Justice that is an advocate for gender equality and does 20 push-ups a day, along with 30-second planks.

6. Known as the “mother of the modern day civil rights movement” in America.

7. A writer, nurse, founder American Birth Control League, and founder president of Planned Parenthood.

8. Prominent advocate for transgender women’s rights and author of the book “Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More.”

Answers:

1. Queen Liliuokalani 2. Patsy Mink 3. Susan B. Anthony 4. Pauli Murray 5. Ruth Bader Ginsburg 6. Rosa Parks 7. Margaret Sanger 8. Janet Mock