Winner takes all in final Captain’s Cup competition
Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018
Story and photo by CS1 Alyssa Crowder
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Contributing Writer
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) command Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) representatives hosted a series of sporting events during the command Captain’s Cup at various locations on JBPHH March 4.
Participants included Navy and Air Force service members from the transient personnel unit (TPU), Fleet and Family Readiness Program (FFRP), JBPHH Honors and Ceremonies, Port Operations, Security and the 747th Squadron.
With dedicated weeks of planning, command MWR representatives coordinated the event which included four sports competitions: dodgeball, basketball, volleyball and ultimate frisbee.
During the final competition on March 30, 60 Navy and Air Force service members competed in a double elimination volleyball match at Hickam Beach.
With their competition faces on, the volleyball games were the best out of the four sports competitions.
FFRP won the first game but did not make it to the end.
It was down to the final teams — TPU vs. 747th Squadron. The score was 15-11 and the 747th Squadron was defeated by TPU.
Following the competition, command MWR representatives served participants barbecue after a grueling game.
The final scores for all sports were:
Frisbee
1st place 747 Squadron
2nd FFRP
3rd TPU
Dodgeball
1st 747 squadron
2nd FFRP
3rd TPU
Basketball
1st Security
2nd Port Ops
3rd 747 Squadron
Volleyball
1st TPU
2nd 747 squadron
3rd – FFRP
Category: Sports