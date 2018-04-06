Winner takes all in final Captain’s Cup competition

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

Story and photo by CS1 Alyssa Crowder

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Contributing Writer

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) command Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) representatives hosted a series of sporting events during the command Captain’s Cup at various locations on JBPHH March 4.

Participants included Navy and Air Force service members from the transient personnel unit (TPU), Fleet and Family Readiness Program (FFRP), JBPHH Honors and Ceremonies, Port Operations, Security and the 747th Squadron.

With dedicated weeks of planning, command MWR representatives coordinated the event which included four sports competitions: dodgeball, basketball, volleyball and ultimate frisbee.

During the final competition on March 30, 60 Navy and Air Force service members competed in a double elimination volleyball match at Hickam Beach.

With their competition faces on, the volleyball games were the best out of the four sports competitions.

FFRP won the first game but did not make it to the end.

It was down to the final teams — TPU vs. 747th Squadron. The score was 15-11 and the 747th Squadron was defeated by TPU.

Following the competition, command MWR representatives served participants barbecue after a grueling game.

The final scores for all sports were:

Frisbee

1st place 747 Squadron

2nd FFRP

3rd TPU

Dodgeball

1st 747 squadron

2nd FFRP

3rd TPU

Basketball

1st Security

2nd Port Ops

3rd 747 Squadron

Volleyball

1st TPU

2nd 747 squadron

3rd – FFRP