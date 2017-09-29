Wide receiver runs wild in 690th COS victory

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 29, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho’okele

In perhaps the most dominant showing by any wide receiver in the relatively new season of intramural flag football at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, 690th Cyberspace Operations Squad-r o n ( 6 9 0 C O S ) p h e n o m Airman Emmanuel Little lit up the defense of Naval Submarine Support Command/ Performance Monitoring Team (NSSC/PMT) for three touch-downs and an extra point. He led his team to a 27-7 mercy-rule victory on Sept. 27 in a Blue Division game at Earhart Field.

Just his three touchdown passes alone netted Little 137 yards and accounted for the 690 COS’s first three TDs of the game.

“I seen the corner was backing down on me without too much safety help over the top,” Little said about his huge night. “My quarterback said anytime they are one-on-one on you, just go deep. It was working so we just stuck to it.”

On the opening drive of the game, QB Tech. Sgt. Chase Swadley faced a second and long from his own 21-yard line.

Needing 19 yards for a first down, Swadley rolled to his right and hoisted a long ball in the direction of Little, who made the catch in NSSC/PMT territory.

Thinking that his flag was pulled immediately after the catch, Little stopped, but so did the defenders around him.

Once realizing that he still had both flags on his belt, Little turned on the afterburners and ran the rest of the way into the end zone.

“I thought he (the defender) grabbed my flag, but he grabbed my shorts,” Little said. “And so, they (teammates) was like, keep running and I said alright.”

After making that first catch, Little said that he knew he would be open all night long, if NSSC/PMT didn’t switch their defense.

In the 690’s next possession, Swadley tested the waters once again and Little responded in the same way as he did the first time.

With the ball resting on his own 25-yard line, Little ran the same route down the right sideline, caught the ball in stride and was gone for touchdown number two and a 13-0 lead.

“After the first play, on the next drive, they (the defense) lined up the same way,” he said. “I was like, ‘OK, it’s going to be like this all game.'”

The game was looking like a runaway after 690 COS defensive back Staff Sgt. Spencer Davies put a stop on the next NSSC/PMT drive with an interception.

However, NSSC/PMT broke the momentum of the 690 COS just before halftime, when Yeoman 2nd Class Terrance Day picked off a Swadley pass at midfield and took it to the house to pull within a touch-down, 13-7, at intermission.

After the break, the 690 COS took the game back right away when Staff Sgt. Chris Simmons picked off a pass for the team’s third interception of the night.

Three plays later, Swadley hooked up with Little for 23 yards and the duo’s third touchdown of the game.

The pair did it again on the point after touchdown, when Swadley looked off one receiver and then found Little all alone in the back of the end zone for a commanding 20-7 advantage.

“It’s real good knowing that he (Swadley) will hit me when I’m open,” Little said. “He’s making the right decisions and that helps a lot.”

Before the night would end, Staff Sgt. JC Lawary and Spencer would come up with two more picks and Swadley would end up with a touchdown run of 42 yards for the final score.

With the team’s offense and defense clicking on all cylinders this early in the season, Little said that the 690 would be hard to beat if they keep things going strong.

“We want to go all the way,” he said. “We want to win it all.”