Whitmore, Luapele Gates scheduled to close

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

Two Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) gates are scheduled to close during the installation of automated vehicle gates:

• Whitmore Gate at JBPHH Wahiawa Annex will be closed until July 31. Drivers should use Saipan Gate.

• Luapele Gate at the Makalapa compound will be closed from March 6 to July 31. The pedestrian gate at Luapele will remain open during the construction.

Drivers should continue to use Borchers Gate for access.

Upon completion, the new automated gates at Whitmore and Luapele Gates will allow autonomous and controlled access to the installation, provide alternate routes in and out of the installation, and help to decrease traffic at other installation entrances.

More information and guidance will be provided when the vehicle gates are open. For information, please contact the JBPHH Public Affairs Office at 473-2926.