What to do if there is a hurricane

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 21, 2017

Ready Navy

Emergencies happen. By taking action and getting information, you can be prepared for an emergency such as a hurricane. Some tips from Ready Navy if there is a hurricane are as follows.

• Avoid using the phone, except for serious emergencies.

• Listen to the radio or TV for more information and further instructions.

• Create a supply of water for sanitary and household purposes by filling bathtub and large containers.

• Turn your refrigerator to the coldest setting and keep the door closed.

• Turn off propane tanks and utilities, if told to do so.

• Moor your boat if time permits.

You should evacuate under the following conditions:

• If you live in a temporary structure—such shelters are particularly hazardous during a hurricane no matter how well fastened to the ground.

• If you live in a high-rise building—hurricane winds are stronger at higher elevations.

• If you live on the coast, on a floodplain, near a river, or on an island waterway.

• If told to do so by local authorities, following their instructions.

If you are told to evacuate:

• Never ignore an evacuation order.

• Follow instructions and the guidelines given regarding times and routes.

• Take only essential items and your emergency kit.

• Turn off gas, electricity, and water if you have not already done so.

• Disconnect all appliances.

• Make sure your car’s gas tank is full.

• Do not walk in moving water.

• Do not drive in high water. (As little as six inches of water can cause loss of control and stalling of a vehicle).

• Follow the designated evacuation plan and expect a high volume of traffic.

If you are not told to or cannot evacuate:

• Stay tuned to emergency stations on TV or radio.

• Listen for further instructions.

• Avoid elevators.

• Seek shelter in a small interior room on the lowest level such as a bathroom, closet, or basement.

• Stay away from glass, windows and doors.

• Lie on the floor under a table or another sturdy object.

• Do not go outside until instructed to do so even if the storm is over and it seems calm. This could be the eye of the storm passing, and winds will pick up again.

• Once you are in a safe place, muster with your command if you are military or civilian personnel or a member of the selective reserves.

• When given the all clear, prepare to evacuate to a shelter or neighbor’s home if your home is damaged.

What to do after a hurricane:

• Listen to news reports to make sure water supplies are not contaminated.

• Stay clear of flood waters (standing and moving) as they may be contaminated or deeper than expected.

• Beware of downed power lines.

• Avoid any roads where flood waters have receded as they may have weakened and could collapse under the weight of a car.

• Be extremely cautious when entering buildings and homes as there may be unseen damage.

• Clean and disinfect everything that was touched by flood water, as it can contain sewage and other contaminants.

• After a declared emergency, register your needs with the Navy through the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) at https://navyfamily. navy.mil or call 1-877-414-5358 or 1-866-297-1971 (TDD).

Where to find additional information:

• National Hurricane Center (NHC)— http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

• National Hurricane Center (NHC) Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale— http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/aboutsshws.php

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—www.bt.cdc.gov/disasters/hurricanes/

• Department of Homeland Security (Ready.gov) and FEMA—www.ready.gov/hurricanes