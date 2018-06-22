Welcome RIMPAC 2018

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 22, 2018

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

Dozens of ships from 26 nations are arriving in Pearl Harbor this month for the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. RIMPAC 2018 will be held in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California June 27 to Aug. 2.

RIMPAC brings together a robust constellation of allies and partners to conduct operations in support of sustained American influence and favorable regional balances of power that safeguard security, prosperity and the free and open international order. Training during RIMPAC builds credible, ready maritime forces that help to preserve peace and prevent conflict.

RIMPAC is hosted by U.S. Pacific Fleet, headquartered here, and led by U.S. 3rd Fleet. The exercise will be based at Navy Region Hawaii, which includes Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. Training will also be held at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and several other locations in the state.

Hawaii’s operating areas and ranges offer realistic, relevant training opportunities like nowhere else in the world and environmental stewardship and protection of marine mammals are always top priorities during RIMPAC. During the in-port portion of the exercise, crews receive training on sighting marine mammals and required protective measures. Participants follow established and approved procedures to minimize the potential impact on marine life.

Some temporary noise and crowds

With 25,000 participants coming to Hawaii, there will be noise, crowds and traffic will increase in the last week of June and through most of July. Some residents in Hawaii can expect aircraft noise temporarily in certain areas, including in the evening.

According to the Hawaii State Department of Business and Economic Development and Tourism Research and Economic Analysis Division, RIMPAC is expected to bring tens of millions of dollars to Hawaii, based on the number of exercise participants and their time in port.

By the end of RIMPAC 2018, the overall economic benefit is expected to be at least $50 million after purchases of supplies, fuel and food or the spending by family and friends of participating personnel are calculated.

Garage door openers may be affected

During RIMPAC some remotely operated garage door openers may be temporarily affected. This can occur if the device is a type (FCC-regulated but unlicensed Part 15) that operates on frequencies reserved for federal government systems.

Remotely controlled garage door openers legally operate at a very low power on an unlicensed basis. Therefore, they can be affected by electromagnetic activity that is generated by Navy ships, civilian boaters or other sources.

Such devices may not work properly from time to time, especially if they are not pointed directly at the door. If that happens, drivers may have to remove the opener from their sun visor and point it directly at the door. If the opener still doesn’t work right, garage door owners may have to open and close their doors manually or consider other options for a short time.

The Navy is required to test commercial surface search radars in port prior to getting underway and as part of scheduled maintenance. Surface search radars are available commercially, used by civilian boaters and not a safety issue. Exercising safety is a top priority for the Navy.

To be sure their garage door opener will function properly, owners may want to check with their garage door company. At least one company in Hawaii asks their customers to be patient in dealing with the inconvenience, “for a short bit of time, (but) for a lifetime of safety and freedom.”

To learn more about RIMPAC, please visit www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac.

Free NEX shuttle service available

The NEX shuttle bus is available June 27 through Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The shuttle bus departs from the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor, located at 4725 Bougainville Drive, every hour on the hour.

The NEX Shuttle Bus is a complimentary service provided by Navy Exchange Hawaii. If you have questions or comments about the service, call The Mall at Pearl Harbor at 423-3344.

Public transit from Pearl Harbor

City Council

City and County of Honolulu

The City and County of Honolulu does not support price gouging by any public transportation company to our visitors. To report high prices, call 768-5001.

Taxicabs are a great way to travel when in a group and the cost can be shared.

The following is a sampling of average meter rates for taxi service originating from Pearl Harbor:

To Waikiki $45

To Airport $17

To Hanauma Bay $70

To North Shore $130

To Kailua Beach $70

Transportation network companies, such as UBER and LYFT may offer varying fares which may be cheaper or, depending on periods of high demand, multiple times higher than set taxi fares. You will need to download their apps for access and compare prices.

Additional riders are not charged when using these transportation companies. Please take buddies along on your ride.

Honolulu’s TheBus system offers rates of $2.75 (one-way) or $5.50 (all-day pass). Visit www.TheBus.org for schedule information and routes.

Be safe during your stay in Hawaii

Hawaii Tourism Authority

As Rim of the Pacific exercise participants take time off from training to enjoy what Hawaii has to offer, the Hawaii Tourism Authority has several tips for safety.

Personal Safety

• Take extra precautions if in Waikiki between midnight and 5 a.m. due to higher risk of crime.

• Keep valuables secure. When out for the day, only keep essentials with you.

• Keep an eye on your belongings while on the beach.

• Carry travelers checks instead of large amounts of cash. Divide money and credit cards.

On the Road

• Hawaii state law prohibits drivers driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

• Hawaii strictly enforces the seat belt law. Always keep your seatbelt fastened.

• Speed limits are strictly enforced.

• Do not display parking passes other than the intended destination.

• When going out, take only what you plan to carry with you when you park your vehicle. Lock your vehicle and don’t leave anything of value in the car or trunk. If you must leave items in your trunk, place them there prior to arriving at your destination.

• At night, always park in well-lit areas.

• Never leave your purse or backpack showing in the seat of the car.

• When you arrive at your destination do not open your trunk to place valuables in it. Someone may be watching.

• Do not pick up hitchhikers or hitchhike. Hawaii state law prohibits hitchhiking.

• Do not drive when you are tired and sleepy.

• Do not stand too close to the curb while waiting for a taxi or bus. Vehicles with protruding side mirrors might strike you.

Walking

• For your safety, always cross at a crosswalk or at the corner of an intersection.

• Jaywalking is against the law and is punishable by a fine of $130 in the state of Hawaii.

• Follow the directions at lighted crosswalks, only cross when the white pedestrian light is blinking – never when the red hand is blinking.

• Wearing bright colors or reflective clothing will help when it is dark outside.

For more safety information, visit https://www.go-hawaii.com/trip-planning/travel-smart/safety-tips or http://www.nxtbook.com/nxtbooks/hvcb/travelsafetytips/index.php#/28.

Visitor Assistance

In case of an emergency, call 911. In addition, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii can provide some assistance at 926-8274.

DOs and DON’Ts

• DO slow down to Hawaiian speed. Things go slower in Hawaii so don’t be hurried. Slow down, enjoy the view, and take it easy.

• DON’T talk on the phone while driving unless you’re using a hands-free device. You will get a ticket. (It goes for texting, too!)

• DO let people in and out in traffic. This is an island custom we really love.

• DON’T go in the water if you see a red flag. These warnings are important to follow to prevent injury or death. The ocean can have high waves and strong undertows. Respect the power of the ocean. Don’t ever turn your back on the ocean. Don’t swim at sunset, because that’s feeding time.

• DO remember to wear seat belts when you are in a moving vehicle; both on-and off-base. It is both Hawaii state law and base policy to wear seat belts. You will get stopped and fined if caught.

• DON’T think that there will be public transportation everywhere. Although you can ride “TheBus” in Oahu almost anywhere, it’s not the same on the neighbor islands. Consider renting a car.

• DO show respect at Hawaiian cultural and archeological sites.

• DON’T be surprised if you see people waving their fists with the thumb and pinky extended. It’s called a “shaka” and is generally used in place of a wave when meeting or partying. It is a goodwill gesture that says “hang loose.”

• DO hang some beads or a lei on the rear view mirror of your rent-a-car. This will help you find it when there are seven others just like it in the parking lot.

Hawaii Terms To Know

WAHINE ………………………….Woman

KANE ………………………………Man

KEIKI ………………………………Child

ALOHA ……………………………Hello, goodbye, love

MAHALO ………………………….Thank you

MAHALO NUI LOA…………..Thank you very much

E KOMO MAI ……………………Welcome

KOKUA…………………………….Be courteous

KAMA‘AINA ……………………..Hawaii resident

MAKAI……………………………..To the sea

MAUKA ……………………………To the mountain

HANA HOU ………………………One more time

OHANA…………………………….Family

A HUI HOU KAKOU …………Until we meet again

PAU HANA ……………………….Quitting time

WIKIWIKI ………………………..Fast

AKAMAI …………………………..Smart

Hawaii’s Urban Legends

Hawaii, like any other location, has myths and legends woven into its culture. While you may not be in the islands for very long, it may be interesting to learn just a few of Hawaii’s superstitions.

• PELE The goddess of the volcano, is said to take the form of a young or old woman, and ask for a ride. If you do not give her a ride, there may be dire consequences.

• H-3 This highway, which connects Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam with Marine Corps Base Hawaii, has been “known” to be haunted while it was being built.

• PORK OVER THE PALI Pali Highway, one of the main roads residents take to reach the windward side of Oahu, is said to be haunted. Do not take pork as you travel along the highway.

• NIGHT MARCHERS The spirits of ancient Hawaiian warriors travel certain paths in the islands each night. The belief is that they will kill those who stand in their path, unless that person has an ancestor in the group.

(Taken from multiple sources.)

Protecting Hawaii’s environment during RIMPAC

Rebecca Kimball Faunce

Contributing Writer

Many Hawaii residents endorse the concept of “aloha aina” — love of the land, which is marked by stewardship and reverence for the environment, attributing spiritual power to the many features of the earth as well as its wildlife. That environment can also bite back and cause unwanted injuries.

Here are some tips to enjoy Hawaii’s environment and stay safe at the same time.

• While on rest and relaxation on Hawaii’s beaches or in the nearshore areas during an operation, please watch out for the highly endangered Hawaiian monk seal. Hawaii’s only species of seal rests on beaches or feeds in the nearshore habitat. Sea turtles can often be seen as well. Both are endangered species and by law have the right of way and must be left alone. To report a monk seal sighting or a monk seal on the beach, call 1-888-256-9840. To report a sea turtle, call 1-888-256-9840.

• While snorkeling or diving, avoid stepping on corals or striking them with fins or feet. Coral is a living organism, and can die if trod upon. In addition, stepping on coral can hurt you, yielding a nasty infection. An even more painful experience can come from filling your heel with sea urchin spines. Step on sand and stay safe.

• On land, hiking near or in freshwater streams can present two invisible risks beyond the usual trip and fall: flash floods and catching a disease called leptospirosis due to wild animals (pigs mostly) that live in the uplands. The feces of these animals contain bacteria. That contamination then drains into our streams. The disease can manifest itself causing severe nausea, chills, high fever which appears seven to 14 days after exposure. In some cases, death has resulted.

• Departing the usual trail can lead to a very narrow, one-way path with no choice but to back up. Too many hikers have lost their lives, and caused others to try to rescue them, when they tried their own special path. Ending up as the victim of blunt-force trauma at the bottom of the fall is no way to enjoy Hawaii’s rainforests or ocean scenery.

• Back on the water, kayaking to or landing on many of Oahu’s offshore islands is illegal. Some of the islets are bird sanctuaries and monk seal resting places.

• Rip tides kill several people each year. Even the strongest can get caught then worn out fighting to get back to shore. Swim parallel to the shore until the tide shifts, which could be a very long time.

• Box jellyfish floating in Hawaii’s near shore waters can cause injury as they tangle around feet or arms. Signs are usually posted when they are present. They usually arrive on the tides seven to 11 days after a full moon.

• Portuguese man-of-war look like floating plastic and are present year-round, usually on windward (east-facing) beaches such as Bellows Field Beach Park. Their stings can be extremely painful.

• Some reef fish are not good eating as they may contain a toxin known as ciguatera. While no fishing license is needed to fish from shore in Hawaii, there are size minimums and catch limits for many kinds of fish.