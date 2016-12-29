Wahiawa Annex hosts block party for JBPHH community

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 29, 2016

REID TOKESHI

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Fitting for December, some cheer arrived at one of the more northern areas under the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) umbrella. Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosted a holiday-themed block party at Wahiawa Annex on Dec. 16.

Those living and working at the remote post of JBPHH enjoyed an afternoon of food, games, activities and more, all for free.

The event began with satisfying everyone’s hunger cravings with grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, then cooling off with shave ice.

MWR programs as well as the Navy Exchange (NEX), Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) and the Naval Health Clinic (NHCH) set up multiple information tables. Their representatives were hand to inform patrons about the services available to them. MWR’s trolley took riders on a tour of the base, showing facilities that many were not aware existed at Wahiawa.

The holiday theme was alive with decorations and candy canes, a gingerbread house building station, even an ugly sweater contest. Other activities included bounce houses for children and yard games.

One of the most popular activities was the Holiday Hustle by the Fitness Department. Contestants ran a shuttle for the best time and the fastest in each category won prizes. The overall winner received a $100 gift card.

There were other winners every 30 minutes via prize giveaways at the Great Life Hawaii booth. Gift cards, luau packages and dinner cruises were also given out.

Surprising everyone on the field halfway through was the appearance of a Stormtrooper, Tusken Raider and a Death Star Trooper from Star Wars. These were friendly, however, and they posed for photos with many of the party attendees.

JBPHH MWR shows support for Wahiawa Annex with periodic free events such as the block party throughout the year.

For information on these and other events and programs from MWR, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.