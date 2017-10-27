Wahiawa Annex celebrates fall with Harvest Festival

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 27, 2017

Veronika McKenney

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) welcomed the arrival of fall at Wahiawa Annex with a family friendly Harvest Festival and Block Party, Oct. 20. The free festival offered activities and entertainment for everybody.

Adults and children alike participated in harvest games, including ring toss, beanbag toss, cowboy lasso throw and a “cow-milking” challenge. Children of all ages enjoyed pony rides, pumpkin decorating and face painting.

In addition , there were separate costume contests for adults and keiki, which attracted an array of characters from Batman to a Pirate Girl. Mad Hatter and Sally were joint winners in the adult category and as their prize they received an MWR goodie bag containing a Harlem Globetrotter jersey and an autographed Harlem Globetrotters basketball. In the keiki competition won by Miss Peacock, the top three finalists each received a prize.

The Pacific Fleet Band performed live at the event. At individual tables staffed by MWR personnel, patrons could learn more about different MWR programs, including the medical clinic, Fitness and Aquatics departments, and Joint Base Catering services. With Halloween just around the corner, the Federal Fire Department reminded everybody about trick and treating safety tips. MWR offered refreshments for free at the food tent.

Alysha Silva, a U.S. Army spouse who lives at Wahiawa Annex, came dressed for the occasion in a Tinkerbell costume with her son and friends. She said they were fans of the Navy MWR events.

“We attended the Hunter Hayes concert on Tuesday where we had a chance to meet him in person, and had an overall great experience. Now, we are having lots of fun at this Harvest Festival. It is so nice to have a child-friendly event in our neighborhood,” Silva said.

The next event to be held at Wahiawa Annex is the Jingle Bell 5K Run/ Walk on Dec. 7. It is free to all eligible patrons.

For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.