VR-51 welcomes new commander

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 29, 2018

Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Orebaugh

Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51 Public Affairs

Cmdr. Matthew L. Abbot relieved Cmdr. Ronald R. Martin as commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 51 (VR-51) during a change of command ceremony June 9 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Rear Adm. William “Sky” Crane, commander, Naval Air Forces Reserve, presented Martin with the Meritorious Service Medal.

Capt. Chad Baker, commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing, was the ceremony’s guest speaker and presiding officer.

Abbot’s previous assignments include Strike Fighter Squadron 115 in Lemoore, California where he completed two full deployment cycles and accumulated over 1,000 flight hours in the F/A-18E; Training Squadron 22 in Kingsville, Texas as an instructor pilot.

He was also a flag aide to Commander Carrier Strike Group 9 in Everett, Washington; and Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 57 in San Diego as a selected reservist.

