Vouchers available to accelerate officer graduate education

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 21, 2017

Ed Barker

Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Public Affairs

Naval officers unable to pursue full-time graduate studies now have an additional education option with the FY-18 Graduate Education Voucher (GEV) program, announced July 11.

Detailed in Naval Administrative Message (NAVADMIN) 160-17, the GEV program offers eligible officers the opportunity to receive funded graduate education during off-duty hours. Through GEV, unrestricted line (URL) officers can apply to receive funding for Navy-relevant graduate education meeting the requirements of at least one sub-specialty code as specified by the Navy Sub-specialty System.

“It can be challenging for many officers to maintain their career progression and simultaneously schedule full-time education at Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) or other institutions,” said Dr. Cheral Cook, graduate education coordinator for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). “The GEV program offers an accelerated funding path to an off-duty master’s degree with financial support of up to $20,000 per fiscal year, with a total limit of $40,000 for the entire course of study.”

All required fees normally charged by the university relating directly to student application and enrollment, including mandatory health fees and health insurance, laboratory fees, vehicle registration, identification cards, and computer fees, are reimbursable. Other reimbursable expenses include the cost of textbooks and course materials, and limited expenditures for transcript and entry fees, and final thesis production.

Lt. Stephen Watson, a pilot and instructor at Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 12 (HM 12) in Norfolk, recently completed his Master of Business Administration degree with Syracuse Univers i t y. H e will soon be returning to the fleet in an operational MH-53E squadron.

“In my opinion, education is everything. If you’re enlisted, it can help you receive a commission or promote. If you’re an officer, it will help you hone your skills and promote,” said Watson.

“For both officers and enlisted, it opens up new doors and offers higher compensation upon your entry into the civilian workforce.”

GEV applicants select a regionally accredited school and choose a specific course of study meeting their community’s sub-specialty requirements.

Education plans are reviewed and approved for the Navy sub-specialty code by NPS.

The GEV program is targeted at officers with demonstrated superior performance and upward career mobility who are transferring to or have recently reported to shore duty, in order to allow sufficient time for completion of a graduate program. The GEV program is open to URL active-duty officers in pay grades O-3 through O-5, in designators 111X (Surface Warfare), 112X (Submarine Warfare), 113X (Special Warfare/SEAL), 114X (Special Operations), and 13XX (Naval Aviator/Naval Flight Officer).

Details of quotas by degree program and warfare areas are listed in the NAVADMIN, and additional information can be found on the Navy College Program’s GEV Web page at http://www.navycollege.navy.mil/resources/ gev.htm.

Interested officers should submit written requests to their detailer per the current NAVADMIN and OPNAV instructions.

Program-specific GEV questions should be addressed to GEV Program Manager Bryan Gromer at 850-473-6061, DSN 753 or via e-mail at bryan. gromer@navy.mil.