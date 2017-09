Ho'okele Staff | Sep 22, 2017

The Honolulu Community Action Program (HCAP) is seeking volunteers from noon to 3 p.m. today, Sept. 22.

Volunteers will help pack boxes of food for the less fortunate. The event will be held at 2215 Kalena Drive in Honolulu.

Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes.

For more information and to volunteer, contact CS1 Alyssa Crowder at Alyssa.crowder@navy.mil.