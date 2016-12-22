Volunteers help with Cookie Caper

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2016

Volunteers from throughout Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, including Joint Base leaders, Airmen, Sailors and spouses, sorted cookies at the annual Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Cookie Caper, Dec. 15. This year’s cookie drive took place at the Makai Recreation Center.

The cookie drive provided homemade cookies to single service members who live in the barracks or off base, and who are deployed.

On Dec. 15, thousands of cookies were collected, bagged, and distributed.

Organizers of the event requested many people to bake several dozen cookies. They also relied on volunteers to help collect and bag cookies.