Volunteers can help get kids fit

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 16, 2018

Special Olympics Hawaii

Special Olympics Hawaii partners with the state Department of Education for district Fifth Grade Fitness Meets. Volunteers are needed to assist in the fitness testing of fifth-grade students in special and general education from various schools from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Upcoming Fifth Grade Fitness Meets include:

• April 27 at University of Hawaii Klum Gym. There are 20 volunteers needed.

• May 2 at Farrington High School. There are 15 volunteers needed.

T-shirts and certificates of appreciation will be available to all volunteers.

In addition, volunteers are also needed for Special Olympics Hawaii 2018 Preschool Play Days. Volunteers can help get preschool special education students active. Volunteers are needed to run various activity stations for the children from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Upcoming Preschool Play Days include:

• March 29 at Mililani District Park. There are 35 volunteers needed.

• April 6 at Manoa District Park. There are 35 volunteers needed.

• April 13 at Ewa Mahiko District Park. There are 50 volunteers needed.

• April 20 at Kailua District Park. There are 40 volunteers needed.

T-Shirts and certificates of appreciation will be available to all volunteers. This event is for adult volunteers only.

For more information and to volunteer, contact YN1 Dena Sinclair at 257-0716 or email dena.sinclair@navy.mil.