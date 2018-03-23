Vietnam and ‘Dereliction of Duty’

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018

Review by Bill Doughty

Editor’s note: March 29 is National Vietnam Veterans Day.

H.R. McMaster shows how outright lies, obfuscation and “deceit and manipulation of Congress and the American people” brought about the Vietnam War. His carefully researched “Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert Mc-Namara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies that Led to Vietnam” (Harp-erCollins) was published in 1997. Mc-Master is the current National Security Adviser.

Now, 21 years after his book appeared — and 50 years after most of the events depicted in this book — McMaster’s words ring with new relevance.

“The president’s fixation on short-term political goals, combined with his character and the personalities of his principal civilian and military advisers, rendered the administration incapable of dealing adequately with the complexities of the situation in Vietnam. LBJ’s advisory system was structured to achieve consensus and to prevent potentially damaging leaks. Profoundly insecure and distrustful of anyone but his closest civilian advisers, the president viewed the JCS with suspicion. When the situation in Vietnam seemed to demand military action, Johnson did not turn to his military advisors to determine how to solve the problem. He turned instead to his civilian advisers to determine how to postpone a decision. The relationship between the president, the secretary of defense, and the Joint Chiefs led to the curious situation in which the nation went to war without the benefit of effective military advice from the organization having the statutory responsibility to be the nation’s ‘principal military advisers.'”

LBJ surrounded himself with yesmen. Chief among them was a holdover from the Kennedy in-crowd, military advisor Maxwell Taylor, author of “The Uncertain Trumpet” and trumpeter of the strategies of “flexible response” and “limited war.” In June 1964 he traveled to Honolulu with his inner circle. LBJ “obscured the cost of the war” both to Congress and the public.

This book features nearly three dozen pages of notes and a very extensive bibliography including books, documents and oral histories conducted with witnesses and principals.

Each chapter begins with an epi-graph, none more powerful than this one by Thomas Jefferson at the beginning of Chapter 5, “From Distrust to Deceit.” The Jefferson quote is from Aug. 19, 1785:

“He who permits himself to tell a lie often finds it much easier to do it a second and third time, til at length it becomes habitual; he tells lies without attending to it, and truths without the world’s believing him. This falsehood of the tongue leads to that of the heart, and in time depraves all its good dispositions.” — Thomas Jefferson

Whether LBJ believed in the logic of his argument or not, he argued midway into the war, that patriotism and support of the troops must be a “lynch-pin for greater involvement.” In May of 1965 LBJ said a vote against a ramp up and request for an additional $700 million was a “vote against 400 Americans” who had been killed up to that point.

McMaster doesn’t blame the New York Times or college campuses for the failure of the United States in Vietnam. He places the blame squarely in “Washington D.C. … indeed, even before the first American units were deployed.”

“The disaster in Vietnam was not the result of impersonal forces but a uniquely human failure, the responsibility of which was shared by President Johnson and his principal military and civilian advisers. The failings were man and reinforcing: arrogance, weakness, lying in the pursuit of self-interest, and, above all, the abdication of responsibility to the American people.”

While patriotic Americans honor the sacrifice of the brave service members who went to Vietnam, many believing they were fighting for freedom, McMaster reminds us;

“The war continues to capture the public interest in part because, looking back, its cost seems exorbitant – and would seem so even if the United States had ‘won.’ The war took the lives of fifty-eight thousand Americans and well over one million Vietnamese. It left Vietnam in ruins and consumed billions of American dollars, nearly wrecking the American economy. Vietnam

divided American society and inflicted on the United States one of the greatest Political traumas since the Civil War. I ndeed, the war’s legacies proved to be as profound as the war was traumatic. It led Americans to question the integrity of their government as never before. Thirty (now fifty) years later, after the end of the Cold War, the shadow of the American experience in Vietnam still hangs heavy over American foreign and military policy, and over American society.”

Missing in this dissertation, because of McMaster’s narrow timeframe, is an accounting of President Richard Nixon, who used his own subterfuge directly and indirectly with the Republic of Vietnam to attain office in 1968 (and then lied to the American people about domestic affairs, including related to his election), prolonging the war till 1973.

The antidote to similar disasters may be, in the words of other senior leaders, “clarity and consistency” and “honesty and accountability” — credible leadership.

(A longer version of this review appears on Navy Reads blog, an unofficial site in support of the Navy Professional Reading Program, books and critical thinking. For Vietnam-related reviews go to http://navyreads.blogspot.com/ search?q=vietnam.)