Veggie burrito bowl can be a tasty way to use extra produce
Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018
Defense Commissary Agency
Ingredients
(serves four):
• 1 1/2 cups instant brown
rice
• 14-15 oz. can of low
sodium kidney beans
or black beans (drained
and rinsed)
• 14-oz can of low sodium
or no added salt whole
kernel corn
• 1/2 of red onion diced
• 1/2 packet taco seasoning
• 1 English cucumber (cut
into bite sized pieces)
• 12-14 oz. dark leafy
greens (baby spinach,
baby kale or spring
mix)
• 3 tablespoons fresh
cilantro, chopped
•1/3 cup salsa
Directions:
Begin preparing the instant brown rice according to package instructions.
While the rice is cooking, add to a very large bowl all of the remaining ingredients and then toss gently to mix all the ingredients.
Evenly distribute the rice between four bowls. Top each bowl of rice with 1/4th of the bean mixture and serve.
Tips:
For a fresh, citrus flavor top, each bowl with a sprinkle of lime zest.
Add a bit of variety by adding you favorite cooked lean meat and a sprinkle of cheese.
This is a great way to use up extra produce. Have fun making your own combos.
Double the batch and use the extra to carry for your office lunches for the next two days.
For more information, visit www.commissaries. com.
Category: Life & Leisure