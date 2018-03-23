Veggie burrito bowl can be a tasty way to use extra produce

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018

Defense Commissary Agency

Ingredients

(serves four):

• 1 1/2 cups instant brown

rice

• 14-15 oz. can of low

sodium kidney beans

or black beans (drained

and rinsed)

• 14-oz can of low sodium

or no added salt whole

kernel corn

• 1/2 of red onion diced

• 1/2 packet taco seasoning

• 1 English cucumber (cut

into bite sized pieces)

• 12-14 oz. dark leafy

greens (baby spinach,

baby kale or spring

mix)

• 3 tablespoons fresh

cilantro, chopped

•1/3 cup salsa

Directions:

Begin preparing the instant brown rice according to package instructions.

While the rice is cooking, add to a very large bowl all of the remaining ingredients and then toss gently to mix all the ingredients.

Evenly distribute the rice between four bowls. Top each bowl of rice with 1/4th of the bean mixture and serve.

Tips:

For a fresh, citrus flavor top, each bowl with a sprinkle of lime zest.

Add a bit of variety by adding you favorite cooked lean meat and a sprinkle of cheese.

This is a great way to use up extra produce. Have fun making your own combos.

Double the batch and use the extra to carry for your office lunches for the next two days.

For more information, visit www.commissaries. com.