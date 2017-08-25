USS Utah commissioned

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 25, 2017

USS Utah (BB 31), shown in this photo, was commissioned on Aug. 31, 1911 (106 years ago this month.) During World War I, Utah served in the Atlantic protecting convoys. In 1931, it was converted to a radio-controlled target ship and was redesignated (AG 16). Utah spent the rest of its career in this role, with additional duties as an anti-aircraft gunnery training ship beginning in the mid-1930s. On Dec. 7, 1941, while moored at Pearl Harbor, Utah was hit by a Japanese aerial torpedo attack, rolled over and sank. A few years later, the hull was partially righted and moved closer to Ford Island, where it remains today as a memorial.

Naval History and Heritage Command photo