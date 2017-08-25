USS Sterett arrives in Hawaii for final port visit of deployment

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 25, 2017

Story and photo by MC1 Byron C. Linder

USS Sterett (DDG 104) Public Affairs

Sailors aboard Arleigh Burkeclass guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) arrived at Joint Base Pearl HarborHickam, Aug. 18, for the final port visit during their deployment.

Sterett, deployed since the end of March, will conduct final preparations for returning to the ship’s homeport of San Diego, and welcome aboard friends and family members, or “Tigers,” for a “Tiger Cruise” transit.

“Sterett has met every challenge presented during this deployment with admirable professionalism, and I am extremely proud of every Sailor here,” said Cmdr. Claudine Caluori, Sterett’s commanding officer. “Hawaii was our first port visit of deployment, and it’s great to be closing it out with some of our Sailors’ friends and family aboard.”

Twelve Tigers will spend the transit touring Sterett’s spaces, taking part in several hands-on activities with the Sailors, and experiencing day-to-day life aboard a U.S. Navy warship. Ensign Deborah Mullen, a Mount Airy, Maryland native and Sterett’s Tiger Cruise coordinator, noted that despite a truncated planning and coordination period resulting from Sterett’s deployment extension, enthusiasm was not in short supply.

“The Sailors really want to show off the ship and have responded well to showing the Tigers around. There’s been a really positive response to show off their spaces and what they do every day underway,” Mullen said. “It’s going to be a really fun time, not just for the Tigers, but for the Sailors as well.”

Sterett is conducting an independent deployment after completing participation in the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group. Over the course of the deployment, Sterett participated in Talisman Saber 17 and conducted joint exercises with naval services from Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Thailand, as well as maritime maneuvers with China. Sterett additionally welcomed distinguished visitors such as Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. John M. Richardson; Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Adm. Scott Swift; and the members of the House Armed Services Committee.