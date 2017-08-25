USS Rushmore visits Hawaii

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 25, 2017

MC3 Kryzentia Weiermann

U.S. 3rd Fleet Public Affairs

Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) arrived in Hawaii for the first port visit during its Oceania Maritime Support Initiative (OMSI) deployment, Aug. 21.

Rushmore departed San Diego Aug.14 to begin its transit to the South Pacific to conduct maritime security operations. Rushmore will remain under U.S. 3rd Fleet control, including beyond the international dateline which previously divided operational areas of responsibility for 3rd and 7th fleets.

During the transit from San Diego to Hawaii, Rushmore conducted routine shipboard maintenance and unit level training as well as a burial at sea.

“In Hawaii, we will receive the logistic support needed to carry out our upcoming mission as well as embark the U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment,” said Cmdr. John Ryan, commanding officer of Rushmore. “After an intensive maintenance period and six months of extensive training and certifications, the Rushmore crew is excited and ready to carry out this important mission in Oceania.”

OMSI is a secretary of defense program aimed to diminish transnational illegal activity on the high seas in the Pacific Island Nations of Oceania’s Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and to enhance regional security and inoperability with partner nations.

During this OMSI patrol, maritime law enforcement officers will embark Rushmore as a platform for intercepting and boarding vessels operating in their respective EEZs. They will be assisted during these boarding’s by the embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law EnforcementDetachment and will look for any potential fishing violations.

Rushmore Sailors will have the opportunity to tour Hawaii and enjoy local attractions and cuisine before heading to sea again.