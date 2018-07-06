USS Preble wins RIMPAC 2018 basketball tournament

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 06, 2018

MCSN Daniel Zink

U.S. 3rd Fleet

Sailors from guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) won the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) basketball tournament during the June 30 finals with a score of 54 to 43 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Sailors assigned to Preble and the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) made it to the finals of an international sports competition to build relationships with fellow RIMPAC participants.

“It’s great we get to experience working with foreign navies to build upon our relationships through sports,” said Engineman First Class Peten Brink, Preble team captain.

“Usually in an exercise this large it’s hard to beat the carriers, but I just told my guys to go out there and have a good time.”

Over four days, Sailors from Preble competed in a tournament that consisted of 45 teams from ships scheduled to participate in RIMPAC, representing more than 25 nations.

“Coming together with teams from different countries to compete and have fun was a great experience,” said Logistics Specialist First Class Jimmie Dunn, Carl Vinson point guard.

“RIMPAC is a great exercise for me. It’s about building relationships and coming together with Sailors from other platforms. Not everyone can get this experience. It’s a oncein-a-lifetime opportunity for some of us.”

In the semifinals, four U.S. Navy teams squared off in two games to determine the final game.

Team Preble emerged victorious in a game against guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) with a final score of 47 to 37.

Simultaneously, Sailors assigned to Carl Vinson defeated the team from guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) with a final score of 45 to 37.