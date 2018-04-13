USS Michael Murphy hosts Micronesian officials

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 13, 2018

Ensign Emma Gray

USS Michael Murphy Public Affairs

Sailors from USS Michael Murphy ( D D G 112) met with local officials while the ship was operating off the coast of Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), April 7.

During the event, the ship hosted officials from FSM for a tour and discussion with Michael Murphy’s senior leadership. Guests included government officials from the FSM Department of Foreign Affairs and the Pohnpei State Department of Emergency Management. U.S. and Australian ambassadors to FSM were also in attendance.

Additionally, 35 Michael Murphy crew members went ashore for a community service event, where they played softball with the local residents.

Michael Murphy is conducting a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific with the Carl Vinson Strike Group. The ship made port visits to Guam and the Philippines before beginning an Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) patrol in March.

The Arleigh Burke-class guide-missile destroyer was commissioned in 2012 and is named after former U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy.

Murphy was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan, June 28, 2005.

He was the first person to be awarded the medal for actions in Afghanistan and was the first member of the U.S. Navy to receive the award since the Vietnam War.

Michael Murphy operates under Destroyer Squadron 1. The squadron is deployed with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Carrier Air Wing 2, guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).