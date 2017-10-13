‘USS Indianapolis: The Legacy’ to be screened today at Mighty Mo

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 13, 2017

Battleship Missouri Memorial Association

Less than two months after search crews discovered the wreckage of the USS Indianapolis at the bottom of the Pacific, the Battleship Missouri Memorial will host the first Hawaii screening of the documentary that tells the story of its survivors. “USS Indianapolis: The Legacy” will be shown aboard the Mighty Mo’s fan-tail today, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

The film tells the true story of this disaster in U.S. Navy history with rare World War II footage, previously unpublished photographs and interviews with the men who lived through it. There will be a special question-and–answer session immediately following the screening with USS Indianapolis survivor and Hawaii resident John Woolston, along with documentary director/producer Sara Vladic and producer Melanie C. Johnson.

The heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian Island on July 26, 1945. Four days later, upon being deployed to the Philippines, two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine hit the USS Indianapolis, sinking it. More than

800 men floated in shark-infested waters for five days, and in the end, only 317 survived. After 72 years, crews finally discovered the wreckage of the USS Indianapolis this past August.

Tickets for general admission cost $10. Guests can also purchase a ticket for an active-duty Sailor, which will offer a sponsored seat to a member of the Navy in a reserved section.

For access to the Battleship Missouri Memorial, guests without base access need to take the shuttle from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ussmissouri.org/uss-indy.