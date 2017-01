Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

USS Higbee (DD-806) is shown here underway in the Pacific Ocean May 2, 1970. Higbee was commissioned Jan. 27, 1945, 72 years ago today. It was the first U.S. Navy combat ship to bear the name of a woman member of the naval service. It was named after Lenah Higbee, a Navy nurse who served as superintendent of the U.S Navy Nurse Corps. U.S. Navy photo