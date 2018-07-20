USS Hawaii hosts Hollywood at sea

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 20, 2018
Actor Stephen Hill, from the upcoming reboot of “Magnum P.I.,” poses while underway on a Hollywood-to-sea embark on the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776), July 6. U.S. Navy photos by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins
Actors from the upcoming network reboot of “Magnum P.I.” discover how the photonics mast functions on the USS Hawaii.
Actor Zachary Knighton, center, talks with Cmdr. John C. Roussakies, right, the current commanding officer and Cmdr. Sterling Jordan, the prospective commanding officer of USS Hawaii.
