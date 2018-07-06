USS Halsey, HMCS Ottawa kick off RIMPAC 2018 soccer tournament

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 06, 2018

Story and photo by MC1 Corwin Colbert

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

Sailors from the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) kicked off the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2018 soccer tournament June 27 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The tournament ran through July 1 and allowed service members from different countries to build relations while participating in the world’s largest maritime exercise.

Halsey Seaman Xavier Atkins called his first RIMPAC experience “amazing.”

“RIMPAC, personally, is a great opportunity for me to meet service members from different countries,” he said. “This soccer game was a lot of fun.”

Ottawa quickly took charge, scoring a goal in the first few minutes. But Halsey fired backand tied it up midway through the first half.

During the second half of the friendly match, it was all Halsey, scoring four consecutive goals to close the game winning 5-1.

Master Seaman Courtney Edwards of HMCS Ottawa said she enjoyed the chance to meet Sailors from other nations, especially on the soccer field.

“This is my second RIMPAC,” she said. “It’s nice to play other countries in a game we all love.”

“We also had a good time with the Canadian team,” Atkins said. “I recommend anyone able to be involved in these type of relation-building activities to do so.”

To learn more, please visit www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac.