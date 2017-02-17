USS Greeneville earns Battle ‘E’

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Submarine Force Pacific Public Affairs

Capt. Rick Seif, commander of Submarine Squadron 1 presented the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772) a Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) award at the Hale Koa hotel, Jan. 27.

The Battle “E” award recognizes the Greeneville for having attained the highest overall readiness to carry out wartime tasks.

Greeneville, with a crew of approximately 160 Sailors, conducted a multitude of missions and demonstrated the latest capabilities of the submarine fleet in its 2016 western Pacific deployment from May to November 2016.

“I am proud to be the captain of such an amazing crew,” said Cmdr. Gabe Anseeuw, commanding officer of the Greeneville.

“The crew’s determination and hard work kept the Greeneville at sea to support national tasking. Tonight is a night where we honor each and every one of the Greeneville family, both the Sailors and loved ones back at home.”

Anseeuw said, without the support of the crew’s loved ones back home, Greeneville would not have been as successful on their deployment.

Seaman Elijah Jackson of Houston, Texas, Seaman Chance Long of Denver, Colorado, Seaman Gerry Vang of St. Paul, Minnesota, entered the ranks of the submarine community by earning the coveted warfare device Silver Dolphins. They were formally presented with their pins during the event. The submarine warfare device signifies that the Sailor has demonstrated a thorough knowledge of submarine’s design, construction, and operations.

As the awards ceremony closed, Seif presented the crew with a Golden Dragon certificate, a naval tradition that signifies crossing of the international date line.

Greeneville is the 61st Los Angeles Class submarine and the 22nd improved Los Angeles-class attack submarine. It was named after the city of Greeneville, Tennessee.