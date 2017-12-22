USS Chafee completes voyage repair availability in Singapore

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2017

COMMANDER, LOGISTICS GROUP WESTERN PACIFIC

The guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) and ship repair personnel from Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific completed a successful voyage repair availability in Singapore, Dec. 16. USS Chafee is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The 10-day long availability provided an opportunity for Chafee to accomplish important voyage repairs during the ship’s current operational deployment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

“We’ve had a very productive deployment and this availability provided our crew a brief operational pause while focusing on some needed repairs,” said Cmdr. Jacob Braun, Chafee commanding officer. “We are departing Singapore with the ship more ready to meet our assigned tasking and operate forward throughout the region.”

Ship’s coordinators from COMLOG WESTPAC said voyage repair availabilities in Singapore provide geographical flexibility for forward deployed Navy ships to accomplish repairs outside of the normal maintenance hubs in Hawaii and Japan.

“This availability gives USS Chafee operational flexibility by facilitating voyage repairs in Singapore and away from the ship’s home-port or in our shipyard in Japan,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Frank Marcos, ship repair officer assigned to COMLOG WESTPAC. “That maintenance enables our ships to remain forward deployed and provide naval presence throughout the region in cooperation with our allies and partners.”

Voyage repair availabilities require detailed coordination between the ship’s crew, contracted personnel, and Navy repair coordinators to ensure ships like Chafee can take best advantage of availabilities to maximize operational effectiveness while on deployment.

“There is a lot of teamwork between our N43 office, the contractors, and the ship’s crew that enables these availabilities to be successful,” said Alex Rivera, project manager. “It took a combined effort by everyone to coordinate efforts and get this maintenance done.”

Chafee is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific.

Located in Singapore since 1992, COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s provider of combat-ready logistics, operating government-owned and contracted ships to keep units throughout the Pacific Fleet armed, fueled, fed, and maintained. Additionally, Task Force 73 is the U.S. 7th Fleet’s theater security cooperation agent for South and Southeast Asia.