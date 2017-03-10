USO Spring Visit to feature March 25 variety show at Ward Field

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

The USO Spring Visit 2017 will feature a free variety show on March 25 at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The show will start at 1 p.m. and gates open at noon. The event is open to all military-affiliated personnel and their sponsored guests.

The event is scheduled to feature country music artist Craig Morgan, Olympic swimmer and two-time medalist Katie Meili, mentalist Jim Karol, celebrity chef and restaurateur Robert Irvine and UFC commentator and former champion Dominick Cruz. The lineup is subject to change without notice. In addition, the 12,000 Scouts of Aloha Council will provide free flavored popcorn at their booth while supplies last.

Pizza and cold beverages will be available for purchase. Patrons are welcome to bring in outside food and beverages into the event (excluding alcohol and glass containers). No entrance tickets are required. Parking is available within the surrounding area.

The following items are prohibited: Alcohol, glass, coolers larger than a six-pack size, tents, pets, barbecues and professional video/audio recorders. All personal items are subject to search.

ATMs will not be on-site, so please plan accordingly and bring cash if you desire to make purchases. No official endorsement is intended.

For more information, email info@greatlifehawaii. com or visit the website www.greatlifehawaii.com.