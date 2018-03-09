Ho'okele Staff | Mar 09, 2018

More than 4,500 service members, including Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Soldiers, and their family members, attend the USO Hawaii’s Tribute to the Troops, held at the Polynesian

Cultural Center Center, March 3. Military members and their family could visit the famous Hawaii attraction for free on that day. The USO strengthens

America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. USO Hawaii is always in need of volunteers to help in its mission. For more information, call 422-1213 or visit hawaii.uso.org.

Photo courtesy of USO Hawaii