USO, author team up to celebrate JBPHH ‘newest additions’

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 08, 2017

Story and photos by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman

15th Wing Public Affairs

Motherhood can be both a blessing and a challenge.

For many military members and spouses, the traditional support system is not always an option.

Luckily, 112 expecting and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) new mothers had the opportunity to build a support system with each other at the United Service Organization (USO) “Special Delivery” baby shower at JBPHH, Aug. 29.

“The goal of this program is to give our expecting and new moms a day to let them know that they are appreciated and to give them an opportunity to network with one another,” said Pamela Brummond, center manager, USO Hawaii.

The event included lunch, baby shower games, prize raffles, a question-and-answer session, and a book-signing with Heidi Murkoff, author of the “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” series.

“These moms are absolutely incredible,” Murkoff said.

“They are away from their family, friends and sometimes, their spouses. Often times they have no support or their support structure is limited. I just wanted to give these moms a chance to celebrate their pregnancy while getting them together to connect with one another.”

According to Alex Volp, senior programs manager, USO headquarters Virginia, the collaboration between the What to Expect foundation and the USO has been a natural relationship.

The USO’s and the What to Expect Foundation’s goal for the Special Delivery showers is the same: to educate and empower military moms and foster a sense of community where it might be needed most — far from home and family.

Since 2013, Special Delivery has hosted over 100 showers to 7,000 moms, all over the world.