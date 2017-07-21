Use of RFID can lead to fraud

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 21, 2017

Story and photo by Stephanie Lau

Pearl Harbor NEX Customer Relations Manager

Radio-Frequency Identification, otherwise known as RFID, is the use of wireless radio signals to read and capture information stored on a tag or chip attached to an object. RFID technology can be found in a variety of applications such as asset tracking and management, access control credentials, credit or debit cards, and government issued identification cards.

Nelson Toda, Pearl Harbor NEX Loss Prevention /Safety Department Manager, answers questions to help our military consumers understand RFID.

How does RFID technology work?

“RFID-enabled credentials contain a RFID chip which responds to certain wireless, radio signals. When these RFID-enabled credentials are within range of a “reading” wireless radio signal, the RFID-enabled credential automatically detects the wireless read request and wirelessly sends back the requested RFID information from the RFID-enabled credential.”

What information does RFID hold?

“The solicited response from the RFID-enabled credential may contain encoded personal identifying information (PII): card holder’s name, address, Social Security Number, phone number, and pertinent account or employee information.”

What products have RFID technology?

“Since the initial mainstream implementation of RFID technology being embedded into credentials and financial credit or debit cards, manufactures have continued to evolve security measures implemented into the design of these RFID mediums. Most RFID-enabled credentials in use today issued from major financial institutions and government entities now transmit encrypted data when the credential responds to a wireless RFID read request.”

What can the military community do to protect themselves from having their PII stolen?

“Individuals who have been issued any type of RFID-enabled credential should monitor all associated accounts on a regular basis. For RFID-enabled credit or debit cards, individuals should check financial statements on a regular basis and enroll in a credit monitoring program. As an additional level of mitigating RFID fraud, the use of RFID blocking sleeves, wallets, and other devices designed to block RFID signals from being transmitted or received by the RFID-enabled credential is strongly encouraged. Victims of RFID fraud should immediately contact the issuing entity of the RFID-enabled credential(s) and also contact local law enforcement for assistance.”

Where can a consumer find RFID products?

Any retail store including the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange.