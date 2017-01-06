USAF Total Force Band comes up roses in parade

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 06, 2017

60th Air Mobility Wing Public Aﬀairs

The United States Air Force Total Force Band kicked off the Air Force’s 70th Birthday celebrations by playing at several venues in Southern California culminating in an appearance in Pasadena, California, in the 128th Rose Parade, Jan. 2.

The band is comprised of 103 active duty and Air National Guard Airmen-musicians from around the Air Force with a majority of the members from the USAF Band of the Golden West at Travis Air Force Base, Calif.

The Air Force uses music as a communication tool to highlight the capabilities, innovation, heritage and the significance of airpower to our national security. U.S. Air Force Capt. Rafael Toro-Quinones, USAF BOGW commander and action officer for the trip, is excited about the band’s opportunity to represent the Air Force.

“The BOGW usually belongs to Air Mobility Command and it’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of the total force effort to represent the Air Force on this type of stage,” Toro-Quinones said. Air Mobility Command is located at Scott AFB, Ill. and enables U.S. mobility and diplomacy anywhere in the world.

As part of the week-long celebration, the band had several events scheduled to include Bandfest at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena, instrument clinics for students at Arcadia high school, and a Retreat ceremony at Disneyland. These events are designed to increase public awareness and provide an understanding of the bravery, sacrifice, and dedication of Airmen.

Assembling musicians from different locations to form one harmonious and synchronized band is challenging. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Willen, United States Air Force Band of the Mid-America commander based at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. is participating in his third Rose Parade and views it as any other deployment mission.

“You bring together mission capabilities from all over the Air Force and you forward-deploy them to a location with a mission to execute,” Willen said. “The advanced team from Travis Air Force Base did an excellent job of working out most of the bugs and avoiding the speedbumps.”

An important part to the band’s appearance in Pasadena is the USAF recruiting piece of their visit to the Rose Parade. The parade is seen by more than 50 million people in the U.S. and televised in 210 countries and territories. The band facilitated several music clinics for high school students to highlight what it does and how it fits into the Air Force mission.

“We’re always looking for the next generation because our Airmen aren’t going to be here forever,” Willen said. “Anytime we get a chance to interface with youth and education, especially those on the cusp of college or entering a service, we want to afford them the opportunity to gain the knowledge of what the Air Force is all about.”

The band held several rehearsals at Arcadia High School, just a few miles from Pasadena. As a way to show their appreciation for the hospitality they received, band members provided several music clinics for the musicians of the high schools band. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alaina Shaw, a clarinetist with the band participating in her first Rose Parade, facilitated one of the classes.

“The students are so on top of things and so professional,” Shaw said. “I learn as much from them as they do from me.”

According to Shaw, School Districts across California are struggling to keep music programs afloat because of budgetary reasons, but “It’s encouraging seeing schools like Arcadia High School thriving. Music helps develop discipline and builds teamwork and Arcadia gets that,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the USAF band has participated in the Rose Parade. In fact, several musicians are here for a second and third time. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Zelinka, a clarinetist from the ANG Band of the West Coast participated in his forth Rose Parade.

“This parade is like no other in the world,” Zelinka said. “It’s six miles of screaming and applauding with stadium seating and just a thrill to be on the streets in this parade.”

Although not the first Rose Parade appearance for the band, it is the first time they’ve been ask to perform in Bandfest which is an event that takes place at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena. Selected bands present a field show where they showcase their music in front of thousands of people.

“Participating bands are asked to put on a field show,” Toro-Quinones said. “It’s not only a chance to sound great but it also gives us an opportunity to reach out to the community in a more intimate setting.”

One of the highlights of the band’s Pasadena trip was its Retreat Ceremony performed at Disneyland in Anaheim, with the USAF Honor Guard based out of Washington, D.C. The multi-unit group thrilled thousands of spectators while serving as a sense of pride for those who performed in it.

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Christina Muncey, USAF Band of the West flight commander and Officer-in-Charge of the Disneyland Retreat Ceremony said,”I’m so excited to lead the total force band in a ceremony that not only honors our veterans but serves as a springboard to the kickoff of the Air Force 70th Birthday celebration.”

The Airmen-musicians represented the Air Force with the overwhelming joy they brought to Southern California.