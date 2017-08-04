Upcoming Summer Events

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 04, 2017

• Submissions are being accepted now until Sept. 30 for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts and Crafts Center gallery showcase. Members of the military community ages 6 and up can send works for artist-craftsman, photography and digital creations. All works will be on display beginning with the gallery opening reception on Oct. 4 at the center. The cost to submit entries and to attend the reception is free. For more information, call 448-2393.

• Registration begins Aug. 4 for the 42nd annual Fall Craft Fair. All items sold at the craft fair need to be handmade. Interested sellers need to bring examples of what they’re selling when they register at the Arts and Craft Center’s ceramics store. The fair will be held Nov. 4 and the cost begins at $75. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Teen Center First Fridays will be held from 3:30 to midnight Aug. 4 at the Joint Base Teen Center. This event is free and open to all base-eligible teens. For more information, call 448-0418.

•Warrior Friday runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Koa Lounge in the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Patrons can end the week with a pau hana appetizer buffet. This event is open to all ranks and all base-eligible patrons. The cost is $15, or free to club members. For more information, call 448-4608.

• Bottom fishing will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Hickam Harbor. All gear is provided, but participants can bring their own snacks and drinks. The cost is $30 and participants need to register online by Aug. 4. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Moonlight paddle will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hickam Harbor. Beginner level ability is welcome on this activity that lets the moonlight guide the way across the waters of the harbor. The cost is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 4. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Exceptional Family Member Program’s (EFMP) USS Arizona and Harbor Boat Tour will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 10, departing from Merry Point Landing. Families enrolled in EFMP can enjoy a free boat tour while meeting their support team and other families. For more information, call 474-1999.

• Free pau hana concert in the park will be held from 4:45 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hickam Harbor Marina, featuring the Navy’s Pacific Fleet Rock Band. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free float night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hickam Family Pool (Pool 2). For more information, call 260-9736.

• Deadline to register for the Labor Day softball and basketball tournaments is Aug. 11.The tournaments will be held from Sept. 1 to 4. The cost for each is $200 per team and registration is open to JBPHH intramural level teams. For more information, call 473-2494 or 473-2437.

• Pu‘u O Hulu hike/Westside snorkel will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12, departing from the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center at the Fleet Store. Patrons can take a short but steep climb for views of the west side of the island. Afterwards, they can get in the water and see Hawaiian marine life. The cost of this activity is $20 and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 10. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Learn to spearfish will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Hickam Harbor. The first half of the class is held in a pool to learn technique, safety and more. The second half moves to Hickam Harbor for live practice. Participants need to know how to swim and must bring their own gear. The cost of this event is $60 and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 10. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Women’s surf class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at Hickam Harbor. Participants need to be able to swim. The cost of this activity is $30 and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 10. For more information, call 449-5215.