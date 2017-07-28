Upcoming Summer Events

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 28, 2017

• Free pau hana concert in the park will be held from 4:45 to 7 p.m. July 28 at Hickam Harbor Marina, featuring the Piranha Brothers Trio. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Chill and Grill plus 9-Ball Challenge will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 28 at Club Pearl Brews & Cues. The event is open to 18 years and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

• Free movie night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. July 28 at Pool 2. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 260-9736.

• Eat the Street shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. July 28 from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) office. Participants will be brought back to the base at 9:30 p.m. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons and does involve a bit of walking. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Chinatown food and historical tour will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 departing form the Hickam Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) office. The cost is $35 for adults and $30 for children 3 to 11 years old. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Missoula Children’s Theatre will present the play “Rapunzel” 11 a.m. on July 29 at Hickam Memorial Theater. The play features youth from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) who rehearsed all this week. Admission to the play is free. For more information, call 449-3354.

• Snorkeling will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 30 at Hickam Harbor. Participants need to know know how to swim. The cost is $15 and registration deadline is July 28. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Summer craft camps will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 1 to 4 at the JBPHH Arts and Crafts Center. The cost is $60 per child ages 7 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Submissions are being accepted Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 for the JBPHH Arts and Crafts Center Gallery Showcase. Members of the military community ages 6 and up can send works for artist-craftsman, photography and digital creations. All works will be on display beginning with the gallery opening reception on Oct. 4 at the Arts and Crafts Center. The cost to submit entries and to attend the reception is free. For more information, call 448-2393.

• Free Read to Bear program will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug 2 at the JBPHH Library. Children are encouraged to read aloud to Bear, a therapy dog, to improve their reading skills in a calm environment. Advance sign up is encouraged. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Free ladies golf clinic will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at Barbers Point Golf Course. Advance sign up is encouraged. For more information, call 682-1911.

• Free golf demo Day will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Navy-Marine Golf Course. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Free Wii Wednesday will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug 2 at the JBPHH Library. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Registration begins Aug. 4 for the 42nd annual Fall Craft Fair. All items sold at craft fair need to be handmade. Interested sellers need to bring examples of what they’re selling when they register at the Arts and Craft Center’s ceramics store. The fair will be held Nov. 4 and the cost begins at $75. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Warrior Friday will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug 4 at the Koa Lounge in the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Patrons can end the week with a “pau hana” appetizer buffet. This event is open to all ranks and all base-eligible patrons. The cost is $15, or free if you’re a club member. For more information, call 448-4608.

• Learn to stand up paddle board will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug 5 at Hickam Harbor. The cost is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Aug 3. For more information, call 449-5215. l Kayaking at Chinaman’s Hat will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug 5, departing from the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center. This moderate to strenuous level activity takes participants on a short paddle out to one of Hawaii’s landmark locations. The cost is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 3. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Kayak fishing will be happening from 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 5 departing from Hickam Harbor to a site to be determined. All gear is provided. The cost is $37 and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 3. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Bottom fishing will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Hickam Harbor. All gear is provided. Participants can bring their own snacks and drinks. The cost is $30 and participants need to register online by Aug 4. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Moonlight paddle will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hickam Harbor. The cost is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 4. For more information, call 449-5215.