Upcoming Summer Events

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 21, 2017

Red, White and Blue 10K Run set for July 22

• Glow ball and barbecue will be held at 7 p.m. July 21 at Ke‘alohi Golf Course. Participants can play golf at night with glow-in-the-dark golf balls. They can also get glow necklaces and bracelets. The cost is $20 for adults, and $15 for juniors and includes hot dogs and hamburgers. For more information, call 448-2318.

• Free movie in the park will begin at 7:45 p.m. July 21 at Hickam Beach. Patrons are invited to bring chairs and blankets. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Free Red, White and Blue 10K Run will begin at 6:30 a.m. July 22 at the Hickam Fitness Center. Sign ups will be taken on the morning of the event. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 448-2214.

• Missoula Children’s Theatre will hold open auditions for Rapunzel from 10 a.m. to noon July 24 at Makai Recreation Center. If selected, youth will take part in a free weeklong rehearsal camp and present the play on July 29 at Hickam Memorial Theater. The cost of the audition is free and is open to children in first through 12th grade. Space is limited and there are no guarantees of being cast. For more information, call 449-3354.

• Summer craft camps continue from 10 a.m. to noon July 25 to 28 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts and Crafts Center. The cost is $60 per child ages 7 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Free pau hana concert in the park will be held from 4:45 to 7 p.m. July 28 at Hickam Harbor Marina. Patrons can listen to a free concert on the lawn featuring the Piranha Brothers Trio. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Chill and Grill plus Nine-Ball Challenge will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 28 at Club Pearl Brews and Cues. The event will include free pupus for participants. The event is open to 18 years and older. For more information, call 473-1743.

• Free movie night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. July 28 at Pool 2. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 260-9736.

• Eat the Street Shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. July 28 from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) office. Patrons will be brought back to the base at 9:30 p.m. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons and does involve a bit of walking. For more information and prices, call 448-2295.

• Chinatown food and historical tour will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 departing from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) office. The cost is $35 for adults and $30 for children 3 to 11 years old. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Spearfishing excursion will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 29 at Hickam Harbor. Participants need to have taken the learning to spearfish to participate. The cost is $20 and deadline to sign up is July 26. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Snorkeling at Hickam Harbor will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 30 at Hickam Harbor. Participants need to know how to swim. The cost is $15 and the registration deadline is July 28. For more information, call 449-5215.