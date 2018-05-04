Upcoming Spring

Ho'okele Staff | May 04, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● Fiesta Fun Run 5K hits the road at 6:30 a.m. May 5 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Get a healthy start to Cinco de Mayo with a refreshing run. Prizes will be given to winners in several categories. Registration starts at 6 a.m. the same day. For more information, call 448-2214.

● 43rd annual Spring Craft Fair is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Featuring over 120 booths of original arts and crafts, just in time for Mother’s Day gift ideas. There will also be live entertainment, pony rides, food and a dog show at 10 a.m. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Fitness & Wellness Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at the JBPHH Fitness Center. The fair includes free five-minute chair massages, time to chat with personal trainers, information about health and fitness from various vendors, and giveaways. This is a free event. For more information, call 471-2019.

● Free Golf Clinic is on the greens from 2 p.m. May 12 at Mamala Bay Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. This is a free activity and advance sign up is welcome. For more information, call 449-2304.

● Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet happens from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at Restaurant 604. Celebrate Mom with delicious food and live musical entertainment by Hawaiian Blend. Price is $45 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Get 10 percent off for seniors (55 and older). Reservations encouraged. For more information, call 888-7616.

● Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet is also happening from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 13 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Open to all ranks. Seating times are every half hour. Price is $43 for adults ($40 for club members), $31 for ages 7 to 12, $12 for 4 to 6 years and $5 for ages 2 to 3. Reservations are required. For more information, call 448-4608.

● A third Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet option opens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at The Lanai at Mamala Bay. Enjoy ocean views while dining. Price is $32.95 for adults and $16.95 for kids 6 to 12. Reservations are encouraged. For more information, call 422-3002.

● Moms bowl free when accompanied by a paying family member May 13 at Hickam and Naval Station Bowling Centers. This special runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hickam and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Naval Station. For more information, call 448-9959 (Hickam) or 473-2574 (Naval Station).

● Mother’s Day Dinner Special is being offered from 5 to 8 p.m. May 13 at The Lanai at Mamala Bay. The Lanai features a special three-course dinner, which includes a salad, choice of entree and dessert. The price for this special combo is only $29.95. Reservations are welcome. For more information, call 422-3002.