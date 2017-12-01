Upcoming Events – Winter

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 01, 2017

Registration for youth sports begins today

• Registration for youth sports junior team tennis spring season begins Dec. 1 at the youth sports office. The season runs from Feb. 1 to May 6. The cost of this activity is $40 per child and it is open to ages 6 to 18. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Registration for Ready, Set, Run! begins Dec. 1 at the youth sports office. This youth cross country running club runs from Jan. 3 to Aug. 18. Cost of this activity is $20 per child and it is open to ages 7 to 18. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Registration for free Smart Start Basketball begins Dec. 1 at the youth sports office. This is a parent and youth participation program where the parents learn to coach their kids. The sessions run from Jan. 5 to Feb. 9 at Bloch Arena. This activity is open to youth ages 3 to 5. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Abandoned vehicle auction will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the abandoned vehicle lot on South Avenue. Vehicles are sold “as is” with all faults of any nature, known or unknown, without warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied. Bids need to be submitted in person. The cost to attend this event is free, and it is open to military Department of Defense cardholders only. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com

• Learn to standup paddleboard from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this class is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Dec 1. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Moonlight paddle will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this activity is $25 and it includes all gear. Sign up deadline is Dec. 1. For more information, call 449-5215.

• $2 Tuesday will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Mamala Bay Golf Course driving range. The $2 gets participants two buckets of balls to hit. Clubs are available to be borrowed. PGA club pros will be on hand to offer tips. The event will also include $2 hot dogs and $1 water and soda. This activity is open to ages 6 and up. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Free “Bookish Holiday Ornament Making” will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Patrons can make their own custom ornament using recycled book pages. This activity is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-8296.

• Golf demo day will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Navy-Marine Golf Course. Patrons can try out some of the latest golf equipment for free. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Free 48th Annual Tower Lighting Celebration will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Freedom Tower. The event will include free family-friendly activities, entertainment by the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific – Hawaii, free photos with Santa and the tower lighting to end the event. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Free holiday open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Arts & Crafts Center. It’s designed for the whole family with free make’n’takes, demos, giveaways, hot dogs and soda. This event is open to all ages. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Women’s surf lessons will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Hickam Harbor. Participants can receive professional instruction from the Outdoor Recreation staff. The cost of this class is $30 and participants need to be able to swim without a lifejacket. For more information, call 449-5215.