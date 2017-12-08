Upcoming Events – Winter

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 08, 2017

• Free 48th Annual Tower Lighting Celebration will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Freedom Tower. It will feature free family-friendly activities, entertainment by the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific – Hawaii, free photos with Santa and the tower lighting to end the event. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• A free holiday open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts and Crafts Center. It’s designed for the whole family with free make’n’takes, demos, giveaways and hot dogs and soda. This event is open to all ages. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Free golf clinic will be held from 2 p.m. Dec 9 at the Mamala Bay Golf Course. For more information, call 449-2304.

• Quilting charity cooperative will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and every Sunday at the Arts and Crafts Center. Participants can bring their own machine, tools and fabric, and then join like-minded quilters to create pieces for charities. For more information, call 484-2393.

• ITT Honolulu City Lights trolley tour will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 10-23. Patrons can skip the traffic and parking challenges and experience the ride to see the holiday displays at Honolulu Hale. Tickets are $15 for the 6 p.m. tour and $10 for the 8:30 p.m. tour and are subject to availability for each date/time. For more information, call 448-2295.

• Hike Kealia/swim Mokuleia from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. The cost of this activity is $20 and the deadline to sign up is Dec. 11. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Free golf clinic will be held from 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Navy-Marine Golf Course. For more information, call 471-0142.

• Free learn about Kwanzaa event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 15 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Hands-on learning through crafts and music will provide education about this weeklong African American celebration. This event will include light refreshments. For more information, call 448-8296.

• North Shore Bike Ride will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center. It’s a seven-mile round-trip bike ride on level terrain that is suitable for beginners. The cost of this activity is $25 and the deadline to sign up is Dec. 14. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Spearfishing excursion will hit the water from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 16 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of the activity is $20 and participants need to have taken the learning to spearfish course to participate. Deadline to sign up is Dec. 14. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Christmas sale will be offered from Dec. 16 to 24 at the pro shops at all golf courses.

• Learn to surf will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 at Hickam Harbor. The cost of this class is $30 and the deadline to sign up is Dec. 14. For more information, call 449-5215.