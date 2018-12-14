Upcoming Events – Winter

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 14, 2018

• Reservations are open for the Information, Tickets and Tours Honolulu City Lights Holiday Tour, happening nightly through Dec. 23. Take a festive ride on ITT’s own trolley through Honolulu to view the city lights before stopping at Honolulu Hale to see the holiday displays. Price is $15 for the 6 p.m. tour and $10 for the 8:30 p.m. tour. Children ages 4 and under are free but must sit on a parent’s lap. For more information, call 473-0792.

• Ohana Paint Night creates a bonding moment for parent and child today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and every Friday through December at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads parents and children step by step through a featured painting of the night. Cost is $35 per person, includes all supplies and is open to ages 7 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

• A Christmas ornaments class gets crafty tonight from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. This session offers up new images each week (one more class on Dec. 21). Cost is $30 per child, includes all supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. For more information, call 448-9907.

• The 49th annual Tower Lighting Celebration brings joy this holiday season today from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Tower. This yearly favorite is back with tons of free activities for the kids, food for purchase, a free photo with Santa and a light and sound show on the tower. For more information, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

• A free advance screening of “Bumblebee” is on the silver screen Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. The movie is open to the first 400 in attendance. Active duty service members may receive up to four tickets while all others may receive up to two tickets. No advance tickets available. For more information, call 473-0726.

• Storytime with Santa invites deployed and Exceptional Family Member Program families to listen to Santa and Mrs. Claus read classic and contemporary holiday stories Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. The event includes refreshments and crafts. Advance registration is required for this free event. To register, go to the Military & Family Support Center page at www.greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 474-1999.

• The Family Night: Christmas Ornaments event keeps the holiday spirit going Dec. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the JBPHH Teen Center. Teens are encouraged to bring their families and learn about upcoming events and what the Teen Center is all about. This is a free event. For more information, call 448-1068.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful Dec. 19 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bimonthly activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• It’s a holiday party Dec. 21 from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Country Bar in Club Pearl. Patrons can enjoy games, snacks and giveaways. Enter an ugly sweater contest. Admission is free to and open to ages 18 and up. For more information, call 473-1743.