Upcoming Events – Winter

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 30, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Reservations are open for the ITT Honolulu City Lights Holiday Tour, happening nightly through Dec. 23. Take a festive ride on ITT’s own trolley through Honolulu to view the city lights before stopping at Honolulu Hale and see the holiday displays. Price is $15 for the 6 p.m. tour and $10 for the 8:30 p.m. tour. Children 4 and under are free but must sit on a parent’s lap. For more information, call 473-0792.

• Ohana Paint Night creates a bonding moment for parent and child today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and every Friday through December at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads parents and children step-by-step through a featured painting of the night. Each participant leaves with their own personal masterpiece. Cost is $35 per person, includes all supplies and is open to ages 7 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Hail and Farewell Pie Eating Contest takes place today at 7 p.m. at the Teen Center. The event welcomes new teens into the program and bids farewell to those moving on to new adventures. While there, check out what the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center has to offer. This is a free event and is open to all teens and their families. For more information, call 448-1068.

• Registration for Youth Sports Junior Team Tennis and Ready, Set, Run Club is open from Dec. 3-28. Both are open to youth ages 6 to 16 years. Cost is $40 for tennis and $20 for running. Registration must be done online at www.jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com.

• Christmas Stocking Workshop gets creative from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Make customized stockings to hang by the chimney with care. You must have your own sewing machine. Cost is $35 per person plus supplies and is open for ages 10 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Learn about two festivals of light at 9 a.m. Dec. 5 at the JBPHH Library. Read stories, do crafts and hear the music of both of these traditions. This is a free event. For more information, call 448-8299.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This twice-a-month activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Makerspace Demonstration returns Dec. 5 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the JBPHH Library. This session introduces young ones to the world of science. This is a free event and is open to ages 7 and up. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Ugly Sweater 5K Run keeps you in workout form Dec. 6 at 7 a.m. at the Wahiawa Annex Fitness Center. Burn off those holiday calories before the parties begin. Giveaways will be given to the top male and female finishers.

• Christmas Ornaments Class gets crafty Dec. 7 from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. This oneday session offers up new images each week (more classes offered Dec 14 and 21). Cost is $30 per child, includes all supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14 years. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Holiday Open House is happening Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hick-am Arts & Crafts Center. It’s fun for the whole family, with make-n-takes, demonstrations, specials and giveaways, plus free hot dogs and soda while it lasts! This event is free and open to all ages. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Froehliche Weihnachten is a unique opportunity Dec. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the JBPHH Library. Expand your horizons and learn how Germany celebrates the holiday season. Go on a special journey as you sample some foods and learn customs. This is a free event and is open to all ages. For more information, call 449-8299.