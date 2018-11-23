Upcoming Events – Winter

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 23, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Reservations are open for the Information, Tickets and Tours (ITT) Honolulu City Lights Holiday Tour, happening nightly through Dec 23. Take a festive ride on ITT’s own trolley through Honolulu to view the city lights before stopping at Honolulu Hale and see the holiday displays. Price is $15 for the 6 p.m. tour and $10 for the 8:30 p.m. tour. Children 4 and under are free but must sit on a parent’s lap. For more information, call 473-0792.

• The Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs the Hickam ITT office at 8:30 a.m. on Nov 24. Discover the intriguing history and culture of Honolulu’s Chinatown on this walking tour. Cost is $35 for adults and $30 for kids 3-11 years and includes a traditional dim sum lunch. For more information, call 448-2295.

• The Turn & Burn Ride is a free cycle class available Nov. 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the JBPHH Fitness Center. Admission is free, but canned goods will be accepted as donations to the Hawaii Food Bank. For more information, call 471-2019.

• A golf clinic is on the green Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon at Barbers Point Golf Course. Receive an introduction to the great game of golf. This is a free event. For more information, call 682-1911.

• Sign up for Breakfast & Bowl with Santa from Nov. 26-30. Breakfast & Bowl with Santa happens Dec. 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Naval Station Bowling Center. Lunch & Bowl with Santa happens Dec. 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. Cost is $8 per child and is open to the first 30 authorized patrons ages 12 and younger. For more information, and to sign up, call 473-2651.

• Ohana Paint Night creates a bonding moment for parent and child Nov. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads parents and children step-by-step through a featured painting of the night. Each participant leaves with their own personal masterpiece. Cost is $35 per person, includes all supplies and is open to ages 7 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

• A hail and farewell pie-eating contest takes place Nov. 30 from 7 p.m. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center. The event is intended to welcome new teens into the program and bid farewell to those moving on to new adventures. While there, check out what the teen center has to offer. This is a free event and is open to all teens and their families. For more information, call 448-1068.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful Dec. 5 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Kids get to create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bimonthly activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign-up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.

• A Makerspace Demonstration returns Dec. 5 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the JBPHH Library. This fun session introduces young ones to the world of science. This is a free event and is open to ages 8 and up. For more information, call 449-8299.