Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 03, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Entries for the Arts & Crafts Center’s Gallery Showcase will be accepted from now through Sept. 30. Get your creative juices flowing and prepare to submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations. It is free to submit a piece and works will be displayed in the gallery beginning with an opening reception Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-2393.

• First Fridays: ’90s Night is a whole night of fun from 4 p.m. to midnight today at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center. This free event features ’90s-themed games, music and attire; and is open to all teens registered with the Teen Center. For more information about this event, call 448-1068.

• A free advance screening of “The Meg” splashes onto the silver screen at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Sharkey Theater. Doors open and tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth at 5:30 p.m. Active-duty military ID cardholders will be able to receive up to four tickets. Military family members, military retirees and Department of Defense cardholders may receive up to two tickets. This movie is rated PG-13. For more information, call 473-2651.

• The deadline to sign up your child for Operation Hele On is Aug. 5 at the Military & Family Support Center. Kids ages 8 to 14 participate in a mock deployment to help them understand what their parent goes through. This is a free event but space is limited. For more information, call 474-1999.

• Lifeguard hiring day takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Hickam Family Pool. Here’s a chance to possibly get hired on the spot. MWR’s Aquatics is hiring 10 lifeguard positions for its pools. Be ready for a physical fitness and skills assessment, as well as an in-person interview. Those selected will begin a lifeguard class the next day and will be hired upon completion of the course. Part-time and flexible positions available. For more information, call 216-1712.

• Pau Hana Concert in the Park happens from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Aug 10 at Hickam Harbor Waterfront. End the week relaxing in the park and listening to great live music by the rock band Elephant as the sun sets in the background. Snacks will also be available for purchase or bring your own snacks and blankets to enjoy the fresh air. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Liberty Movie Night goes to the movies at 7 p.m. Aug 10 at Sharkey Theater. The Liberty Program is treating single, active-duty Sailors and Airmen E1-E6 to a night at the movies. Eligible patrons can watch a free movie, get a free small popcorn, drink and hot dog. Advance registration is required. For more information, call 473-2583.

• Sensory-friendly movie Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Sharkey Theater. This special showing of “Frozen” accommodates families with children with autism and other special needs. Unique features include the theater lights being turned up a bit while the movie sound is turned down a little. This is a free event. For more information, call 473-2651.

• A free advance screening of “Mile 22” lights up the silver screen at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Sharkey Theater. Doors open and tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth at 5:30 p.m. Active-duty military ID cardholders will be able to receive up to four tickets. Military family members, military retirees and DoD cardholders may receive up to two tickets. This film is not yet rated. For more information, call 473-2651.

• Cookies & Canvas gets colorful from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Arts & Crafts Center. Kids can create a painted masterpiece while nibbling on a sweet treat. This bi-monthly activity has a different painting subject each time. Cost is $30 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 7 to 14. Advance sign up is encouraged. For more information, call 448-9907.