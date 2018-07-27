Upcoming events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 27, 2018

● Pau Hana Concert in the Park happens today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Hickam Harbor Waterfront. End the work week relaxing in the park and listening to great live music by the Air Force Band of the Pacific Rock Band as the sun sets in the background. Snacks will also be available for purchase or bring your own snacks and blankets to enjoy the fresh air. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-5215.

● Float Night is cooling you off from the summer heat today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott Pool. The pool stays open late and you can bring your personal float. Free ice cream floats will also be given out (while supplies last). Please note: for the comfort and enjoyment of everyone at the event, floats are limited to tubes no larger than 36″ for youth and 53″ for adults. For more information, call 448-2384.

● Ohana Paint Night gets creative today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads parents and children step by step through a featured painting. At the end of the evening they can take their personal masterpiece home. Price is $35 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 8 and up. Register online at greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Eat the Street Shuttle departs today at 6:30 p.m. from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Tours office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and catch the shuttle to the island’s largest food truck rally. Price is $7 and the shuttle returns to the base at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs at approximately 8:30 a.m. July 28 from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the intriguing history of Honolulu’s Chinatown on this walking tour, sampling Chinese treats along the way. Cost is $35 for adults and $30 for ages 3 to 11 and includes round-trip transportation, guided tour and a Chinese-style lunch. Reservations are recommended. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Entries for the Arts & Crafts Center’s Gallery Showcase will be accepted from Aug. 1 to Sept 30. Get your creative juices flowing and prepare to submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations. It is free to submit a piece and works will be displayed in the gallery beginning with the opening reception on Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-2393.

● STEM/Makerspace Wednesday takes place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. There will be a Snap Circuits demonstration where youth can learn about basic electronics, coding and robotics. It’s an entertaining visual hands-on experience for children. Reservations required, call 449-8299 for more information about the event.

● Free Advance Screening of “The Meg” hits the silver screen at 7 p.m. Aug 4 at Sharkey Theater. Doors open and tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth at 5:30 p.m. Active duty military ID cardholders will be able to receive up to four tickets. Military family members, military retirees and Department of Defense cardholders may receive up to two tickets. For more information, call 473-2651.

● Lifeguard Hiring Day takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 5 at Hickam Family Pool. Here’s a chance to possibly get hired on the spot. MWR’s Aquatics is hiring 10 lifeguard positions for its pools. Be ready for a physical fitness and skills assessment, as well as an in-person interview. Those selected will begin a lifeguard class the next day and will be hired upon completion of the course. Part-time and flexible positions available. For more information, call 216-1712.