Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 20, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● Registration for Operation Hele On is open now for deployed families. General registration opens July 23. Operation Hele On takes place on Aug. 17 and is a mock deployment that shows the youth what their parent goes through when preparing to deploy. This is a free event. For more information, call 474-1999.

● The Freedom Fun Run 10K begins at 6:30 a.m. July 21 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Challenge yourself with a run to start the weekend. The cost is free to participate and sign up is done on the morning of the event beginning at 6 a.m. For more information, call 448-2214.

● The Summer Reading Program Finale is happening from 10 a.m. to noon July 21 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Celebrate the end of the program with a silent disco, refreshments and random drawings. This event is free and is a reward for all who participated in the program and their parents. For more information, call 448-8299.

● The free advance screening of “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” begins at 3 p.m. July 21 at Sharkey Theater. Tickets will be distributed at 1:30 p.m. at the ticket booth. Active duty military may receive up to four tickets. All others may receive up to two tickets. The screening is limited to the first 400 patrons. For more information, about the screening, call 473-2651.

● Christmas in July is celebrated on July 25 at the Hickam and Naval Station Bowling Centers. Cool off from the summer sun with a session of bowling at only $1.50 per game while listening to Christmas music. The celebration happens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hickam and 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Naval Station. For more information, call 448-9959 or 473-2574.

● The Pau Hana Concert in the Park happens from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 27 at Hickam Harbor Waterfront. End the week relaxing in the park and listening to great live music by the Air Force Band of the Pacific Rock Band as the sun sets in the background. Snacks will also be available for purchase or bring your own snacks and blankets to enjoy the fresh air. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information about the event, call 449-5215.

● Ohana Paint Night gets creative from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 27 at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An instructor leads parents and children step-by-step through a featured painting. At the end of the evening they can take their personal masterpiece home. Price is $35 per person, includes all art supplies and is open to ages 8 and up. Register online at greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 448-9907.

● The Eat the Street Shuttle departs at 6:30 p.m. July 27 from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Tours office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and catch the shuttle to the island’s largest food truck rally. Price is $7 and the shuttle returns to the base at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs at approximately 8:30 a.m. July 28 from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the intriguing history of Honolulu’s Chinatown on this walking tour, sampling Chinese treats along the way. Cost is $35 for adults and $30 for ages 3 to 11 and includes round-trip transportation, a guided tour and a Chinese-style lunch. Reservations are recommended. For more information, call 448-2295.

● Entries for the Arts & Crafts Center’s Gallery Showcase will be accepted from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30. Get your creative juices flowing and prepare to submit your artwork, crafts, photography and digital creations.

It is free to submit a piece and works will be displayed in the gallery beginning with the opening reception on Oct. 3. For more information, call 448-2393.