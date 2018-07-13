Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 13, 2018

● A free golf clinic hits the greens July 18 at 9 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 682-2098/2911. ● A free golf clinic hits the greens July 19 at 9 a.m. at Navy-Marine Golf Course. For

more information, call 471-0142.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● Registration for Operation Hele On is open now for deployed families. General registration opens July 23. This free event takes place on Aug. 17 and is an instructive mock deployment that shows military youth what their parent goes through when preparing to deploy. For more information, call 474-1999.

● The Teen Employment Workshop takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. July 13 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Teen Center. Learn how to prepare for your first job interview. This is a free activity and is open to teens registered with the program. For more information, call 448-1068.

● The Pau Hana Concert in the Park happens from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Hickam Harbor waterfront. End the week in the park with live music by the Pacific Fleet Rock Band. Snacks will also be available for purchase or bring your own snacks and blankets to enjoy the fresh air. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-5215.

● A Liberty movie night takes place July 13 at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Single Sailors and Airmen attached to JBPHH can enjoy a free movie and snacks courtesy of the Liberty Program. Get a free movie ticket, small popcorn, small drink and a hot dog. Advance sign up is required and is accepted at Beeman Liberty Center. For more information, call 473-2583.

● An abandoned vehicle and used sailboat sale is happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at the abandoned car lot near Porter Gate. Bids will close only on the day of the event. Items are sold “as is” without warranty or guarantee expressed or implied. Admission is free and is open to military Department of Defense cardholders only. For more information, call 471-9072 for autos and 449-5215 for sailboats.

● Sunday brunch is offered July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Sunday at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Enjoy a delicious brunch at this iconic landmark building on the base. The brunch is open to all base-eligible patrons. Price is $24.95 for club members, $26.95 for adults, $13.50 for children 7 to 12 years old and $8.25 for children 4 to 6 years old. For more information, call 448-4608.

● Two dollar Tuesdays tee off July 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. and every Tuesday at the driving range of Mamala Bay Golf Course. An activity for golfers and non-golfers alike, $2 gets you two buckets of balls to hit for fun. Clubs are available to borrow for free and club pros are on hand to offer free tips. For more information, call 449-2304.

● The Barracks Bash happens from 5 to 7 p.m. July 19 at Oklahoma Hall. Munch on some free food while learning about some of the fun upcoming activities the Liberty program has planned. This event is free and only open to single Sailors and Airmen. For more information, call 473-2583.

● The Freedom Fun Run 10K begins at 6:30 a.m. July 21 at the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center. Challenge yourself with a run to start the weekend. The run is free and sign up is done on the morning of the event beginning at 6 a.m. For more information, call 448-2214.

● The Summer Reading Program finale is happening July 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the JBPHH Library. Celebrate the end of the program with a silent disco, refreshments and random drawings. This event is free and is a reward for all who participated in the program and their parents. For more information, call 448-8299.

● Christmas in July is celebrated on July 25 at the Hickam and Naval Station Bowling Centers. Cool off from the summer sun with a session of bowling at only $1.50 per game while listening to holiday music. The fun happens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hickam and 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Naval Station. For more information, call 448-9959 or 473-2574.