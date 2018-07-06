Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 06, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● Tee off at a free golf clinic July 7 at 9 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 682-2098/2911.

● Cosmic bowling gets rolling at 3 p.m. July 8 and every Sunday at Naval Station Bowling Center. Join us as we turn off the light and turn on the fun for cosmic bowling in the afternoon. Also happening on Saturday nights. For more information, call 473-2574.

● Aqua Zumba is a new class happening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 10 and every Tuesday at Hickam Family Pool. Get a low-impact workout while keeping cool in the pool. The cost of this class is one group exercise ticket. Tickets are $3 each and available at the Hickam Memorial and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Centers. For more information, call 448-2384.

● Registration for Operation Hele On is open to deployed families beginning July 11. General registration opens July 23. Operation Hele On takes place on Aug. 17 and is an instructive mock deployment that shows the youth what their parent goes through when preparing to deploy. This is a free event. For more information, call 474-1999.

● A teen employment workshop takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. July 13 at the Teen Center. Learn how to prepare for your first job interview. This is a free activity and is open to teens registered with the program. For more information, call 448-1068.

● A l iberty movie night takes place at 7 p.m. July 13 at Sharkey Theater. Single Sailors and Airmen attached to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam can enjoy a free movie and snacks courtesy of the Liberty Program. Get a free movie ticket, plus a small popcorn, small drink and a hot dog. Advance sign up is required and is accepted at Beeman Liberty Center. For more information, call 473-2583.

● The abandoned vehicle and used sailboat sale is happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at the abandoned car lot near Porter Gate. Bids close only on the day of the event. Items are sold “as is” without warranty or guarantee expressed or implied. Admission is free and is open to military Department of Defense cardholders only. For more information, call 471-9072 for automobiles and 449-5215 for sailboats.

● A free golf clinic hits the greens at 9 a.m. July 18 at Barbers Point Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 682-2098/2911.

● A free golf clinic hits the greens at 9 a.m. July 19 at Navy-Marine Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 471-0142.