Upcoming Events – Summer

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 29, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● The Eat the Street shuttle departs tonight at 6:30 p.m. from the Hickam Information, Tickets and Tours office. Avoid the traffic and parking woes and experience the biggest food truck rally on the island. The cost per person is $7 for the round-trip shuttle (bring money for food purchases). For more information, call 448-2295.

● Ohana Paint Night puts colors to canvas tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. An experienced instructor leads parents and their children step by step through the featured painting of the night, which they get to take home. Cost is $35 per person, includes supplies and is open to ages 8 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

● Movie Night “Coco” is happening today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hickam Family Pool. Cool off in the water while watching this family favorite. The cost of this event is free and is open to all ages. For more information, call 448-2384.

● The Chinatown Food & Historic Walking Tour departs June 30 at 8:30 a.m. from the Hickam ITT office. Discover the intriguing history of Honolulu’s Chinatown, sampling treats along the way during this walking tour. The cost is $35 for adults and $30 for children ages 3 to 11. Prices include round-trip transportation, guided tour and a Chinese-style lunch. For more information, call 448-2295.

● The Great Navy Campout happens from July 3 at 4 p.m. to July 4 at 8 a.m. at Hickam Harbor. Spend the night under the stars leading up to the America’s birthday. We’ll be showing a family-friendly movie once the sun sets. Reservations are accepted at the Hickam Marina office. Customers must provide their own camping gear. For more information, call 449-5215.

● The 4th of July Celebration begins July 4 at 3 p.m. The celebration takes place on Ward Field and near the Navy Exchange Fleet Store. There are many free activities and attractions for all ages, food and more. The Stone Temple Pilots, presented by Armed Forces Entertainment, will be rocking the stage on Ward Field before the best fireworks show on the island puts an exclamation point on the night. Admission is free to the event and is open to all Department of Defense cardholders and their sponsored guests. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

● A Golf Demo Day is happening July 4 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to golf and see some of the latest equipment available. There is no cost to attend this event. For more information, call 471-0142.

● The Stars & Stripes 5K Run hits the road July 5 at 7 a.m. at the Wahiawa Annex Fitness Center. Challenge yourself with a morning run after celebrating America’s birthday. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. Sign up the morning of the run. For more information, call 653-5542.

● A free golf clinic hits the greens July 7 at 9 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course. Enjoy this introduction to the great game of golf. For more information, call 682-2098/2911.

● The Pau Hana Concert in the Park happens July 13 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Hickam Harbor Waterfront. End the week relaxing in the park and listening to live music by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Rock Band as the sun sets in the background. Snacks will also be available for purchase or bring your own snacks and blankets to enjoy the fresh air. This is a free event and is open to all base-eligible patrons. For more information, call 449-5215.

● Liberty Movie Night takes place July 13 at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. Single Sailors and Airmen attached to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam can enjoy a free movie and snacks courtesy of the Liberty Program. Get a free movie ticket, small popcorn, small drink and a hot dog. Advance sign up is required and is accepted at Beeman Liberty Center. For more information, call 473-2583.